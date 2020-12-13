Augmented reality - The future of yachting, today

by Azimut 4 Apr 08:30 PDT

If you thought that augmented reality was only good for gaming, then you will be pleasantly surprised to hear that these systems also hold the key to the future of navigation.

The Raymarine Augmented Reality feature provides a balance of clarity and density of information not previously possible, further empowering the already-formidable Azimut helm.

The secret to offering neat display and effortless control of messy information is mimicking nature. A front-mounted camera monitors the view off the bow, just as you would see it yourself - your reality. The onboard computer then enhances your vision with a virtual layer of alerts and information. With information from every onboard sensor and system integrated into one clear picture, you are free to use your remaining screen space for other apps (from fishfinding to Spotify!).

The advantages of having this system are most obvious in demanding situations, where onboard systems must inform and empower the pilot without causing confusion or distraction. Augmented Reality can save critical moments during an emergency.

And that is just the beginning... enough to explain why Azimut choose to be an early adopter of this system. Wherever there is room for improvement, we on the frontier push forward, pioneering the most promising technologies of tomorrow.

Watch the video to find out more about the future of yachting!