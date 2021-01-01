Life is better when you're boating... in the Whitsundays

Coral Sea Marina Resort © CSMR Coral Sea Marina Resort © CSMR

by Coral Sea Marina Resort 6 Apr 22:12 PDT

It's no secret to those who love the ocean that life in Queensland is better when you're boating! Throw in 74 tropical islands, the iconic Great Barrier Reef and unique mainland destinations to explore and it's easy to understand why the Whitsundays is the heart of sailing.

With the international border restrictions set to remain for the near future, Australian's are looking to their own backyard for winter holiday escapes. Boat owners every year cruise to the Whitsundays and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle with stunning winter weather and some of the best cruising grounds in the country.

With boat ownership on the rise, it is set to be a busy year on the water in the Whitsundays.

Joscelyn O'Keefe, Marketing, Sales and Service Manager at Coral Sea Marina Resort explains, "Enquiries for this winter cruising season are in records numbers. Boat owners we haven't seen since 2016 are heading back north this year to enjoy the very best in boating lifestyle. Most plan on staying 2 - 4 months and splitting their time between cruising the islands and enjoying all our mainland attractions."

"As Queensland's first 5 Gold Anchor Platinum marina located in the heart of Airlie Beach we offer boaties the best of both worlds when exploring the Whitsundays, on land and on water."

The award-winning Coral Sea Marina Resort is home to over 80% of the region's on-water tourism operators, so it's not just visiting boaties that have access to the boating paradise that is the Whitsundays. Skipper yourself bareboat charters, crewed day sailing, overnight private charters, superyacht charters and action-packed day tours are all available from Coral Sea Marina Resort.

For those wanting to experience the Coral Sea from above, HeliReef Whitsunday offer scenic heli-tours from the marina's private helipads out over the islands and the stunning Great Barrier Reef.

With accommodation in the Whitsundays being in high demand from domestic travelers, boat owners are being encouraged to take the plunge and relocate their own vessels to the region this winter.

Ms O'Keefe adds "Our most recent campaign aims to showcase the Whitsunday boating experience and to encourage boat owners to plan a different holiday (at home) this year. The message is, bring your boat to the Whitsundays, enjoy our island lifestyle, spend some time at the marina and experience everything the region has to offer."

"The campaign also targets a wider audience who may not own a boat but may now consider a boat trip or private charter in the Whitsundays as an option for their winter holiday planning. We may be a little biased, but we want all Australians to know, life really is better when you're boating!"

Domestic travelers who traditionally would look to hotels and apartments for their holiday accommodation are encouraged to explore the range of on-water accommodation options available across the region.

From a week-long skipper yourself bareboat charter with friends, to a 4-night private crewed charter on a maxi-racing yacht with your family - on-water adventure awaits in the heart of sailing.

Regional events such as Airlie Beach Race Week and Hamilton Island Race Week also draw a huge number of sailors annually to the Whitsundays and this year will be no different. With both events being cancelled in 2021, early registrations indicate this will be their biggest year of racing yet.

Perfect sailing conditions, secluded anchorages, stunning rainforest walks and sensational snorkeling; just a few of the reasons to plan to go boating in the Whitsundays. Whether you are an avid sailor, a new boat owner, a salty sea dog or a landlubber - one thing is for sure, spending time on the water is good for the mind, body and soul.