Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co set for Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co 8 Apr 05:46 PDT
The ILIAD 50 and the new Dufour 470 are just two of the models on display by The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions at the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. © The Yacht Sales Co

Visitors to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be spoilt for choice with an extensive range of boats on display at the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co stand.

The two companies, which represent the world's leading multihull and monohull brands, will be exhibiting some of the most popular sail and power models at the Gold Coast event from 20 - 23 May.

Multihull Solutions will showcase the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran, the new MY5 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, and the stunning ILIAD 50 by ILIAD Catamarans.

In a boat show highlight, sister company The Yacht Sales Co will host the Asia Pacific premiere of the superb Dufour 470.

The ILIAD 50 and the new Dufour 470 are just two of the models on display by The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions at the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will also have an extensive range of pre-owned multihulls on display on the same weekend at their nearby Gold Coast Sales Centre located at The Boat Works.

The 32nd edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will feature more than 300 exhibitors, 500 boats of water and land, and attendance of more than 45,000 people over the four-day event.

Bookings to inspect any of the boats on display at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show can be made by contacting Multihull Solutions or The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, or by visiting the websites at www.multihullsolutions.com.au or yachtsalesco.com.

