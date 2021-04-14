Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Major events assist with future design thinking - Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter

by Peter Rendle 8 Apr 15:00 PDT
Technologies for the common good © IMOCA Globe Series

The America's Cup, while not every sailing enthusiast's favourite spectator sport, has pushed sailing technology consistently over the past few editions, including the winged keel that gave Australia the Cup in 1983. However other events have contributed significantly, and the Vendée Globe is no exception.

Over the years, the IMOCAs have become veritable technology laboratories. Autopilots, optical fibre, satellite communication systems or even security, progress is everywhere and continues to inspire more and more businesses in the maritime sector.

Yannick Bestaven, Skipper Maître CoQ - photo © Jean-Marie LIOT / Maître CoQ
Yannick Bestaven, Skipper Maître CoQ - photo © Jean-Marie LIOT / Maître CoQ

The innovations developed for offshore racing are performance driven and developed across a large market, ranging from yachting to the merchant navy. Among the boats returning from the Vendée Globe, some teams are focusing on repairs while others are making a series of modifications to improve performance. The new technologies used on IMOCAs are numerous and avant-garde in the maritime environment. The transfers between these advances, validated at the prototype scale and the consumer industry, tend to develop more and more.

Kiama Harbour - photo © Boating Industry Association
Kiama Harbour - photo © Boating Industry Association

Having been involved in the marine industry for more that forty years, I've watched first hand the progress the Boating Industry Association of Australia has made and their input to all things nautical. More recently their assistance in marine planning has been immeasurable. The BIA has advocated for the boating industry and boating public to Transport for NSW on its draft Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Strategic Framework.

The BIA has pressed for adoption of a balanced approach across social, economic, environmental and cultural benefits. This includes: recognising the social benefits of boating; supporting local boating businesses and jobs; improving the land-water interface and creating a coastal destination that has boating at its core in a Maritime Hub; a plan for coastal hazard adaption; and mooring management. BIA understand Transport for NSW is likely to use the Kiama framework as a model for its approach to other regional harbours along with coast of NSW.

Figaro Beneteau 3 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Figaro Beneteau 3 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

As we all get used to getting back to normal, more boats are being sold than ever. Two new arrivals include the Beneteau Figaro 3 and the ILIAD 50. The first Figaro Beneteau 3 in Australia has hit the waters in Sydney, sold by Flagstaff Marine. Beneteau are honoured to have Cecile Laguette as the ambassador of the Figaro Beneteau 3 in Australia and New Zealand and they will organize an online premiere special and open day activities to welcome the arrival of the Figaro Beneteau 3 in the southern hemisphere.

Figaro Beneteau 3 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Figaro Beneteau 3 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

Since its birth in 1970, one of the missions of the Figaro Circuit has been to encourage, cultivate and develop great offshore solo and short-handed sailors. Cecile Laguette, Skipper and Naval Architect, started her first Figaro race in 2016 with a determined mind to expand her sailing. She has competed in two generations of Figaro Beneteau models, the FB2 and the FB3. The Figaro Beneteau boats have been the official boat of the circuit. Over the years, Beneteau has launched three generations of the FB boats, reflecting the innovation in boat design, building technology and new materials.

ILIAD 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

We've received impressive images of the fourth ILIAD 50 to arrive in Australia. Hull #4 enjoyed a successful launch from her ship in Newcastle, NSW, in March. Her owners, Ray and Kerry (bottom right), oversaw their new catamaran, named Havana, being unloaded, and they will soon have her delivered to her base in the Whitsundays from where they will enjoy luxurious cruising getaways.

If you are contemplating exhibiting at the Melbourne Boat Show next year, shore up one of the last prime sites at the Melbourne Boat Show 2022 and do so while the 2019 pricing is still available. The 2019 Exhibitor pricing has been extended until 14 April 2021, after which time 2022 prices will be in effect.

PowerBoat.World continues to grow as more potential new buyers of powerboats 10m and above recognise the value of a site that updates the market on a daily basis. Sign up for the twice monthly e-news letter at Powerboat World - news and boat tests from the world of leisure powerboats in Oceania - to keep abreast of all the power boat news.

Stay Safe
Peter Rendle, Peter.Rendle@marinebusinessworld.com

Related Articles

Boat Show plans ramp up
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter We start with a message from the Boating Industry of Australia. To be included in the first round of allocations for the 2021 Sydney Festival of Boating, applications and deposits must be received by COB on Friday 9 April 2021. Posted on 1 Apr It never rains but it pours
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter Such was the past six days on the east coast of Australia, particularly northern NSW. In Sydney we had more rain in four days than London receives in six months! And so, we post a timely reminder from NSW Maritime warning boaties to be aware of debris. Posted on 25 Mar Sydney Boating Festival now inviting exhibitors
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter Firstly, congratulations to our neighbours across the ditch. The 36th America's Cup in Auckland proved to be a thrilling spectacle and lifted the image of sailing to a new level, literally. Posted on 18 Mar Singapore Yacht Show 2021 - postponed again
SYS on the back burner again, but organisers say "We'll be back". It was just over a year ago that the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Singapore Yacht Show (SYS 2020) was the first of the major international yacht shows to have to postpone its annual event due to the arrival on the global stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Posted on 15 Mar Australia's marine industry proving resilient
Peter Rendle's latest MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter In Queensland at Noosa Marine, the expert team of boat builders is crafting a 7-metre motor yacht designed by Julian Griffiths, constructed using the lightweight and strong DuraKore and DuFlex panel systems from ATL Composites. Posted on 11 Mar Non Covid future is all positive
As the federal government announce that GDP increased by 3.1% in the past quarter Further evidence of a positive return to normality was confirmed this week by the federal government who announced that GDP had increased by 3.1% in the past quarter. Posted on 5 Mar Boat Show exposure well under way
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter Preparation and planning for delivery of the new-format Sydney Festival of Boating and the Brisbane Boat Show is full steam ahead. These BIA events are scheduled for Sydney (29 July to 1 August) and Brisbane (20 to 22 August). Posted on 25 Feb Activity increases as normality becomes a reality
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter Five leading marinas stretching from Sydney to the Gold Coast have collaborated to form the East Coast Luxury Aquatic Travellers Club or E.C.L.A.T. Posted on 18 Feb Covid uncertainty continues to impact events
Peter Rendle's latest Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter The long-awaited, much anticipated 60th Melbourne Boat Show will now be conducted from 16 - 19 June 2022. After detailed consideration of all event-related factors, the BIAV Board has decided to postpone the 2021 event. Posted on 11 Feb
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy