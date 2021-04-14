Major events assist with future design thinking - Australian MarineBusinessWorld.com newsletter

by Peter Rendle 8 Apr 15:00 PDT

The America's Cup, while not every sailing enthusiast's favourite spectator sport, has pushed sailing technology consistently over the past few editions, including the winged keel that gave Australia the Cup in 1983. However other events have contributed significantly, and the Vendée Globe is no exception.

Over the years, the IMOCAs have become veritable technology laboratories. Autopilots, optical fibre, satellite communication systems or even security, progress is everywhere and continues to inspire more and more businesses in the maritime sector.

The innovations developed for offshore racing are performance driven and developed across a large market, ranging from yachting to the merchant navy. Among the boats returning from the Vendée Globe, some teams are focusing on repairs while others are making a series of modifications to improve performance. The new technologies used on IMOCAs are numerous and avant-garde in the maritime environment. The transfers between these advances, validated at the prototype scale and the consumer industry, tend to develop more and more.

Having been involved in the marine industry for more that forty years, I've watched first hand the progress the Boating Industry Association of Australia has made and their input to all things nautical. More recently their assistance in marine planning has been immeasurable. The BIA has advocated for the boating industry and boating public to Transport for NSW on its draft Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Strategic Framework.

The BIA has pressed for adoption of a balanced approach across social, economic, environmental and cultural benefits. This includes: recognising the social benefits of boating; supporting local boating businesses and jobs; improving the land-water interface and creating a coastal destination that has boating at its core in a Maritime Hub; a plan for coastal hazard adaption; and mooring management. BIA understand Transport for NSW is likely to use the Kiama framework as a model for its approach to other regional harbours along with coast of NSW.

As we all get used to getting back to normal, more boats are being sold than ever. Two new arrivals include the Beneteau Figaro 3 and the ILIAD 50. The first Figaro Beneteau 3 in Australia has hit the waters in Sydney, sold by Flagstaff Marine. Beneteau are honoured to have Cecile Laguette as the ambassador of the Figaro Beneteau 3 in Australia and New Zealand and they will organize an online premiere special and open day activities to welcome the arrival of the Figaro Beneteau 3 in the southern hemisphere.

Since its birth in 1970, one of the missions of the Figaro Circuit has been to encourage, cultivate and develop great offshore solo and short-handed sailors. Cecile Laguette, Skipper and Naval Architect, started her first Figaro race in 2016 with a determined mind to expand her sailing. She has competed in two generations of Figaro Beneteau models, the FB2 and the FB3. The Figaro Beneteau boats have been the official boat of the circuit. Over the years, Beneteau has launched three generations of the FB boats, reflecting the innovation in boat design, building technology and new materials.

We've received impressive images of the fourth ILIAD 50 to arrive in Australia. Hull #4 enjoyed a successful launch from her ship in Newcastle, NSW, in March. Her owners, Ray and Kerry (bottom right), oversaw their new catamaran, named Havana, being unloaded, and they will soon have her delivered to her base in the Whitsundays from where they will enjoy luxurious cruising getaways.

