Maritimo S55, the ultimate adventurer

by Maritimo 11 Apr 15:38 PDT
Maritimo S55 © Maritimo

The new S55 hull is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's longstanding experience in long range cruising design. It fuses the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's S-Series models of the past. Australian built, its sharpened exterior design, extensive entertainment areas and high performance reset the international standard for long-range cruising sedan motor yachts.

Inspired by the lessons learned to create a class-leading, enduring line of blue water motor yachts for tough Australian conditions, our experienced team of maritime designers and skilled craftspeople have developed a fresh take on how a sedan motor yacht should perform and feel.

Maritimo is renowned for breaking the status quo, and the all-new expanded cockpit hardtop coverage has amplified the amount of area above, on the often-inaccessible sedan hardtop in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space.

As soon as you step aboard the new S55 you will appreciate the Maritimo difference and you will be immediately captivated by its space - easily accommodating your family in style, safety and comfort.

