Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Pardo E60 - Open up to living large

by eyachts 11 Apr 12:08 PDT

Pardo Yachts are made in Italy and brought to Australia and New Zealand exclusively by Eyachts.

The new Pardo E60 is an exciting new concept in which all the design, style and elegance of Pardo Yachts is combined with a new eco-sustainable approach where controlled speeds, low consumption, silent and safe navigation all encourage long journeys in maximum comfort.

The E60 has the ability to navigate well in displacement at 10-12 knots and to plane at 25 knots on account of the optimised hull design.

A common thread connects the elegance and the minimal style which have decreed the success of the walkaround range to this new project. A family feeling is immediately clear if we observe the lines of the bow, a distinctive feature of every Pardo Yachts boat. Two lateral terraces create an area of 33 dedicated to relaxation and socialising.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts
Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts

The area outside the stern is characterised by a dining area with table and chairs, protected from the sun by an electric Bimini top with which you can navigate in total safety, even leaving it open. The stern area is completed by a platform that can be hydraulically lowered for recovering the tender.

The flybridge zone, unique to the E60 in the Pardo range, is customisable according to your requirements. It can be furnished with sofa and sundeck, or you can choose a second command zone complete with negative windscreen and refrigerator cabinet.

The impressive design continues in the interior of the boat. The interior command zone is characterized by a side door on the right, which allows the skipper to have direct access to the lateral walkway in the mooring phases, without having to disturb any guests sitting in the dinette or in the cockpit. The saloon houses a fully equipped kitchen positioned at the entrance and both the table inside and the table outside the cockpit are easily reached. The dining zone and the lounge area are positioned more towards the bow on a raised zone that provides an exceptional scenic view.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts
Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts

The design of the lower deck proposes a long-lasting style: simple and clean-cut lines in harmony with colours that give the luminosity and freshness of the environment. There are three cabins and three bathrooms and maximum liveability has been guaranteed.

As with all Pardo Yachts, there are many options to customise the E60 to truly make it your own. Timeless elegance, superior workmanship and quality of design mean it will be an excellent yacht, and only enhanced by your choices.

Specifications:

  • Overall length: 18m
  • Beam: 5.1m
  • Max speed range: 20-25 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 2500L
  • Draft to props: 1.20 m
  • Displacement: 30 tonnes
  • Passengers: B:16 C: 20 persons
  • Berths: 2 persons (with optional +2 singles)
  • Construction: GRP / Carbon Fibre
  • Classifications: A - Ocean
  • Engines:
    • Volvo IPS 700 -550hp x 2- Standard
    • Volvo IPS 800 -600hp x 2- Optional
  • Project: Cantiere del Pardo
  • Interior Design: Nauta Design
  • Naval Architect: Davide Leone

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marina Exchange FOOTER 1McConaghy Boats 2021 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy