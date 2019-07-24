Pardo E60 - Open up to living large

by eyachts 11 Apr 12:08 PDT

Pardo Yachts are made in Italy and brought to Australia and New Zealand exclusively by Eyachts.

The new Pardo E60 is an exciting new concept in which all the design, style and elegance of Pardo Yachts is combined with a new eco-sustainable approach where controlled speeds, low consumption, silent and safe navigation all encourage long journeys in maximum comfort.

The E60 has the ability to navigate well in displacement at 10-12 knots and to plane at 25 knots on account of the optimised hull design.

A common thread connects the elegance and the minimal style which have decreed the success of the walkaround range to this new project. A family feeling is immediately clear if we observe the lines of the bow, a distinctive feature of every Pardo Yachts boat. Two lateral terraces create an area of 33 dedicated to relaxation and socialising.

The area outside the stern is characterised by a dining area with table and chairs, protected from the sun by an electric Bimini top with which you can navigate in total safety, even leaving it open. The stern area is completed by a platform that can be hydraulically lowered for recovering the tender.

The flybridge zone, unique to the E60 in the Pardo range, is customisable according to your requirements. It can be furnished with sofa and sundeck, or you can choose a second command zone complete with negative windscreen and refrigerator cabinet.

The impressive design continues in the interior of the boat. The interior command zone is characterized by a side door on the right, which allows the skipper to have direct access to the lateral walkway in the mooring phases, without having to disturb any guests sitting in the dinette or in the cockpit. The saloon houses a fully equipped kitchen positioned at the entrance and both the table inside and the table outside the cockpit are easily reached. The dining zone and the lounge area are positioned more towards the bow on a raised zone that provides an exceptional scenic view.

The design of the lower deck proposes a long-lasting style: simple and clean-cut lines in harmony with colours that give the luminosity and freshness of the environment. There are three cabins and three bathrooms and maximum liveability has been guaranteed.

As with all Pardo Yachts, there are many options to customise the E60 to truly make it your own. Timeless elegance, superior workmanship and quality of design mean it will be an excellent yacht, and only enhanced by your choices.

Specifications: