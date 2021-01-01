Bella Sky proves her pedigree

Bella Sky © Whitehaven Motor Yachts Bella Sky © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 10 Apr 23:36 PDT

Vince and Jana commissioned their Whitehaven 6000 Flybridge in 2017. It wasn't their first motor yacht but their first Whitehaven.

In 2020, they took the opportunity of a global pandemic preventing their usual European holiday and Whitehaven Motor Yachts' offer of a Whitsunday Rendezvous to take Bella Sky north. It was their first trip doing so and was a great success yet it was the trip back home which proved the strength in this luxury motor yacht.

Bella Sky is a Whitehaven 6000 Flybridge motor yacht. She is also the fifth boat Vince and Jana have owned but the first they have taken north to the Whitsundays. In 2020, rather than head to Europe for their usual holiday, they instead decided to join the Whitehaven Rendezvous and head north. Joining the main group in Urangan at the edge of Hervey Bay, they thoroughly enjoyed the cruise so much so they intend to go again in 2021.

Rather than returning directly to Sydney after the Rendezvous, Bella Sky remained on the Gold Coast into the early part of 2021. With a weather window open in February this year Vince and Whitehaven Motor Yacht's lead skipper, Tim Edwards, set off on an epic 39-hour non-stop 10-knot cruise into their homeport of Sydney Harbour.

"I really wanted to see how the boat would perform over a long-range journey at a cruising speed to extend our range. We picked the weather perfectly and set off mid-morning on a Saturday from Southport. The weather was ideal and the ride very comfortable especially with our Seakeeper gyro stabiliser operating. Tim and I took rotating four hour shifts and we arrived through the heads into Sydney Harbour at 3:30am on Monday morning. Over the 390 nautical mile journey we averaged 10 knots and burned just shy of 2400 litres," explained Vince.

"It was a perfect trip under a full moon and we were home with plenty of margin before the southerly change came in that evening. With 5500 litres of fuel capacity on board, we had enough fuel capacity to complete a return journey, or almost 800 nautical miles without refuelling with still having 10% reserve left in the tanks. Whitehaven builds a very solid seaworthy boat and this trip has reinforced that for me. I have also appreciated the after sales service and back up I got from the team at Whitehaven throughout our six month adventure in Queensland" continued Vince.

