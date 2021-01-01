A new Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht under construction

Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht © Whitehaven Motor Yachts Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 11 Apr 21:39 PDT

Just over two months ago construction began on a new Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht. Production is on schedule for her to land in Australia in September 2021 and her arrival is hotly anticipated as this custom yacht has an impressive specification list.

The Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht is one of the most compelling vessel in the range and in fact the design which launched the brand. Yet a decade on, this 6800 Sports Yacht is going to elevate this luxury sports motor yacht to a whole new level.

The latest Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht is currently under construction at Whitehaven Motor Yacht's long term yacht building partner, New Ocean Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The owners have opted for a three cabin layout with the master suite midships. Their ensuite boasts his and her vanities and a full head height show. In the forepeak is a generous guest suite with ensuite which doubles as a day head. The portside twin cabin can convert into a double for a third couple or remain twin beds for younger guests.

The main deck integrates the helm, dining and saloon beautifully so no matter you preferred cruising position, you can interact with everyone onboard. The expansive windscreen and windows offer an unimpeded view and a sunlit interior.

The rear cockpit is what you have come to expect from a Whitehaven. The centre piece of the large space is the al fresco dining which comfortably seats eight. There is ample storage as well as additional refrigeration and engine controls for easy docking. Whilst the fore deck has a large sun lounge and sweetheart seat for sunset cocktails.

The Whitehaven 6800 is powered by twin Scania engines and engine room has a separate compartment for a tender garage easily accessible from the swim platform. It also offers a day head also accessible from the swim platform to avoid wet, sandy feet running through the yacht.

For more information on your own Whitehaven 6800 Sports Yacht, contact the team at Whitehaven Motor Yachts.