Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show set to return

Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 18 Apr 19:13 PDT

The 32nd edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is set to return in May 2021. Featuring more than 300 exhibitors, 500 boats of water and land, and attendance of more than 45,000 people, this event will not disappoint.

Celebrate all things marine over four spectacular days. Experience the best the industry has to offer at the beautiful Marine Village at Sanctuary Cove on Australia's Gold Coast.

On display with Multihull Solutions in 2021 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show:

