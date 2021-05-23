Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show set to return

by Multihull Solutions 18 Apr 19:13 PDT 20-23 May 2021
Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions

The 32nd edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is set to return in May 2021. Featuring more than 300 exhibitors, 500 boats of water and land, and attendance of more than 45,000 people, this event will not disappoint.

Celebrate all things marine over four spectacular days. Experience the best the industry has to offer at the beautiful Marine Village at Sanctuary Cove on Australia's Gold Coast.

The ILIAD 50 was one of the many models in huge demand for Multihull Solutions at the recent Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival. - photo © Kate Elkington
The ILIAD 50 was one of the many models in huge demand for Multihull Solutions at the recent Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival. - photo © Kate Elkington

On display with Multihull Solutions in 2021 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show:

To book a meeting with one of our team, or a guided tour on any of these vessels, please make an appointment here.

Related Articles

Live webinar: how to develop sailing confidence
Taking you through tips from Suellen Tomkins Our Webinar "How To Develop Sailing Confidence" takes you through tips from our good friend and owner, Suellen Tomkins, on how to make sure you're feeling as comfortable as possible while sailing. Posted on 18 Apr Multihull Solutions & Yacht Sales Co set for SCIBS
Visitors to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be spoilt for choice Visitors to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be spoilt for choice with an extensive range of boats on display at the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co stand. Posted on 8 Apr Phuket Open-for-Inspection Event
Limited appointments to allow you to enjoy exclusive tours of the Fountaine Pajot Alegria 67 This is your opportunity to personally inspect the flagship class Fountaine Pajot Alegria 67 sailing catamaran at the Ao Po Grand Marina in Phuket. The Multihull Solutions team will be there to answer any queries you may have. Posted on 7 Mar Growing demand leads to new Brisbane Sales Centre
For Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co Increasing demand for multihulls and quality yachts has led to the opening of a new Sales Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, for Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co. Posted on 18 Feb 2021 Pittwater Rally open for registrations
The three-day social event is open to all sail and power monohulls and multihulls The biennial Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally looks set to be the most successful in the event's history with a strong number of early entries already received. Posted on 11 Feb Live walk-through of MY5 power catamaran
Multihull Solution's Asia General Manager Andrew de Bruin will take you on an in-depth tour Multihull Solution's Asia General Manager Andrew de Bruin will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the new model MY5 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts. Posted on 9 Feb 2021 Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally announced
The event is run as a true cruising rally through Pittwater The 2021 Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally has been announced and expressions of interest are invited from cruisers keen to join this fabulous weekend of boating fun. Posted on 7 Feb Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts unveils new Power Cat
The new MY4.S represents a significant rejuvenation of the MY37 Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has announced the latest addition to its award-winning power catamaran range. Posted on 5 Feb Discover the New 51 by Fountaine Pajot
The images and design of the eagerly awaited Fountaine Pajot New 51 have been unveiled The deck layout of the New 51 has been completely redesigned to provide even more space and comfort, while there is also a complete opening between the saloon and the cockpit to improve communication between the galley and the large cockpit. Posted on 24 Jan
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy