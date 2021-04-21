85 foot luxury custom catamaran launched in Cape Town

by Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing 16 Apr 23:13 PDT

Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing has launched the Two Oceans 850E Power Catamaran.

Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing is one of only a few large custom catamaran manufacturers in the world. Founded in 1989, the company specialises in manufacturing large custom power and sailing catamarans from 60 to 150 foot.

The Two Oceans 850E Power Catamaran is a custom designed and built luxury power catamaran. She was designed by award-winning yacht design firm Du Toit Yacht Design, which has produced more custom catamaran metres and tonnage than any other yacht design firm in the southern hemisphere. She is the 13th large custom catamaran launched by the Two Oceans Marine/Du Toit Yacht Design partnership in the last eight years.

The Two Oceans 850E is expertly built in a sandwich construction, using epoxy E-glass with a PVC foam core and carbon fibre for local support and reinforcement structures.

The owner had a specific vision and requirements for this vessel. The Two Oceans 850E was designed and built to suit the owner's needs and application. She was designed with wider hulls to accommodate transverse berths and larger cabins below deck. The interior layout, furniture design, décor and finishes were done by Du Toit Yacht Design in consultation with the owner and reflect the owners' lifestyle. Du Toit Yacht Design created the vessel's lines to be elegant and stylish. They are accentuated by blue LED underwater lights, making her a spectacle at night.

The Interior layout of the Two Oceans 850E includes a spacious galley on the main deck. The galley is designed around the social aspects of cooking and preparing food; guests can relax in the comfortable cockpit or bar area after a day on the water and watch their favourite meal or sundowners being prepared. The galley has plenty of long-term food and provisions storage as well as fridges and freezer space to last several months of exploring. The galley is fitted with every modern appliance needed and endless SchemaR® countertop space - a marine chef's dream.

Careful attention was given to the interior finishes to create a space with a strong connection between interior and exterior living, but to still have a luxurious and comfortable feeling. This was achieved on the exterior by using Ralph Lauren fabrics for the daybeds and scatter cushions and by continuing the teak deck into the interior. The flooring is complimented by the furniture design - sleek two-tone design, with white panels and a solid walnut insert. The lighting design was important to give the interior flexibility in mood and atmosphere.

Forward of the galley is a lounge and relaxation area with a large flat screen TV and state of the art entertainment system. The navigation station and vessel systems console is positioned on the port forward side of the vessel at a small desk. This is mirrored on the starboard side as a space that can be used for desk work.

The aft cockpit has been designed as the main living and dining area of the vessel. It has a large walnut table that can seat ten guests. There are two large sunbeds for lounging during the day. There is a Vitifrigo double drawer fridge, three 125 litre freezers and a food preparation area with a gas barbeque.

The second living area is the spacious flybridge deck. This provides a comfortable upper lounge area, complete with a dining table, wet bar, ice machine, drinks fridge and sink. It is the perfect living space to serve canapes and light lunches. A full size jacuzzi and a day head complete the flybridge lounge guest area.

The Two Oceans 850E has two luxurious double, en-suite cabins in both the port and starboard hulls, sleeping eight guests in five-star comfort. The wide, spacious hulls accommodate transverse berths in the owners' aft cabins. All mattresses are from Hästens. She has two forward, en-suite crew cabins with dedicated showers in both port and starboard hulls, comfortably accommodating up to four crew members.

The expansive exterior decks are beautifully finished in Burmese teak, and house the main motorised water toys. The Two Oceans 850E has a 5 metre custom RIB with a 70hp outboard engine, a 6.1 metre custom RIB with two 270 hp outboards and two Yamaha Wave runner jetskis on a custom-made aluminium chock above the starboard trampoline. Large hydraulic cranes facilitate easy launching of the tenders and jetskis.

A pair of Cummins 610 hp diesel main engines provide an economical cruising speed of 10 knots for long distance voyages, giving the vessel a range of over 3500 nautical miles. The Two Oceans 850E has a maximum speed of 22 knots.

The vessel's electrical systems are state-of-the-art, and she has an impressive systems room, accessible through louvre doors in the crew cabins.

The Two Oceans 850E is the epitome of luxury cruising and yet another example of a successful collaboration between owner, boat builder and yacht designer in a complete custom build.

Key specifications and dimensions of the Two Oceans 850E Power Catamaran are: