Going LARGE

Seminal vessel. The One, The Only - all 105m of the glorious Lady Moura, including items like this terrace. © Camper & Nicholsons International Seminal vessel. The One, The Only - all 105m of the glorious Lady Moura, including items like this terrace. © Camper & Nicholsons International

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 20 Apr 22:40 PDT

I remember seeing her in Palma in 1990, the year she was commissioned. Her owner did not have an official role within the Saudi Government at the time he built Lady Moura, but did have serious connections to the Saudi Finance Ministry, and the Royal Family themselves.

Reputedly, the late King Fahd was not impressed that someone should be closing in on the size of his yacht (Prince Abdulaziz is 147m LOA), let alone one of his own minions. But then whilst many 'sufficed' with an Owner's Stateroom, his Highness had a whole Owner's Deck, and he was the only one who had been granted dispensation from the American Military to carry Stinger missiles on board for aerial defence. So top that!

However, one thing that the magnificent Lady Moura did do was instantly become a seminal vessel. Her makers, Blohm+Voss, were definitely the go to yard of the day, with another creation from the same era, the blisteringly quick Eco, still ranking today in many of the top ten prettiest, quirkiest, interesting and fascinating yachts lists that float around from time to time. The yard definitely stood for bespoke+quality. Period. Cost was in the, 'if you need to ask' category...

So when I saw that Camper & Nicholsons International have the 105m Lady Moura on the market for USD 125M, naturally I was definitely inquisitive, because vessels like her just don't come on the market that often; they are tightly held. Indeed this is the very first time Lady Moura has been offered to market since her keel got laid.

For sure she was a pioneer of the beach club, hydraulic fold-out balconies, and the tender garage, but as we discussed in, A curious thing, that..., the genesis for all these ideas may not be totally defined as yet. I think we have to give the late and great Jon Bannenberg credit for just about every amazing innovation in superyachts. However, in Lady Moura they definitely went to another scale, including the on board beach club, and a retractable roof over the swimming pool.

Her 26 guests can saunter around her 6,359GT of space that includes 13 staterooms, palatial saloons, cinema, elevators, spa and gym, two medical centres and the owner can retire to her splendiferous study. Outside there are copious spaces on no less than seven decks, and by all accounts her 65 crew have maintained her to exemplary standards.

The obvious benefit is that you can have a gigayacht to use right now, rather than wait five years to design and build one, or send her in for a refit, including lengthening or repurposing, and possibly have her back out in time for Summer 2022.

Of course you could just use your new toy now whilst you establish designs for a fresh stern that includes infinity pool and enhanced water access to bring her into line with current thinking, and let the yard get under way with construction, all ready for her arrival when it suits you.

Your call...

Other bids and bobs

Been a lot happening as boating continues to be the new must have for more and more people. The Commodore 57 by Liebowitz & Partners was one to really stand out, and for the life of me I don't know whether it is her heart shaped transom, her significant, heavy cruiser-esque bow, or delectable modern take on the traditional explorer vessel that did it for me. Most likely it was the lot, along with that charming kick in the sheer up to the aft deck, and then - more importantly - the successful combining of them into one harmonious package that achieved the heart-warming result.

At a time when restomods from companies like Alfaholics and Singer take a classic shape but give it modern tractability, I love how the Commodore 57 takes that notion to the sea, and a covered 10.4m tender for trips in higher latitudes, or stealth missions ashore seemed very clever. Hybrid power, five staterooms (for what I imagine is 10 guests attended to by 12 crew), a beach club, sauna, masseuse suite, elevator, pool and hot tub, and dive centre round out a very suitable package. Best of both worlds? Seems like it. As Richard Liebowitz said, "Aside from a good bed and a creative chef, the most important tool aboard for any vacation is a capable, big tender." Yes. Seems like there a few miles under his belt, which is just what you need from a designer...

So if that was 'bid', then 'bob' would have to have been Piredda & Partners 110m M/Y NOW. In fact calling it M.Y WOW would have been just as accurate. There are distinct yacht racing elements visually with her raised knuckle and stern overhang, but it was her space utilisation in combination with a thoroughly modern feel that remained her quintessential achievement.

To my way of thinking both of these vessels showed what will become post-COVID, and if you're more 57 to 110 feet rather than metres, and wonder why all the fuss, then just pause and ponder for a moment about traction control, paddle shifts, adaptive dampers, and variable valve timing to name a few. Even if you never use them, or swear they are not part of your car, they all started well upstairs before making their way down...

Number One (...with a bullet it would seem!)

This picture of the very first Aventura 14 powercat nearing completion arrived at the same time as news of an electric/hybrid option being offered by our friends at Nova Luxe, as well as the report of the first one being put away Downunder. Rohan Veal commented, "38 South Boat Sales are happy to announce the sale of the first Aventura 14 into Australia (Hull #3), and are expecting it to arrive in Brisbane early in 2022. She will be on display at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show."

"We think these will be a great seller, as they tick all the boxes for those want the interior and exterior space of a catamaran, but want to get their destination quickly rather than cruising along with the sails up doing 6-12 knots. The owner has had a few cats before, power cats mostly I believe." Indeed, she has been specced up with twin 440s over her standard 320s. "The owner is very excited about it, and really keen to see it in action on the water, as we are expecting it to be quite fast." I think we can say she will do well in excess of 20 knots, and her hull form would tend to support that premise. Like all vessels, displacement will be the key to that (listed as 17 tonnes light ship), and 3000l of Diesel should provide terrific range (absolutely critical in the Antipodes), so we eagerly await her sea trials.

Finally. Please look after yourselves,

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat.World