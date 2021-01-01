All-new Ferretti Yachts 720 sails into Sydney

by Ferretti Group 20 Apr 13:16 PDT

The first-ever Ferretti Yachts 720 to be sold in Australia has officially made its debut in the waters of Sydney Harbour, bringing a whole new villa-on-the-sea experience to discerning yacht enthusiasts.

The product of a joint collaboration between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department with renowned architect Filippo Salvetti, the Ferretti Yachts 720 measures 73.4ft (22.3m) in length with a beam of 18.6ft (5.7m). A masterclass in high-performance yachting, its aerodynamic design powered by twin MAN V12 engines that allows it to develop a top speed of 32 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 28 knots. If that weren't enough, there's an optional stabilisation package that sees two Seakeepers fitted to ensure utmost stability both when docked or at sea.

Built to be your own private island, the Ferretti Yachts 720 boasts a plethora of class-leading features within its expansive layout to ensure maximum enjoyment for its lucky owners. Swimming and water sports fans will love the aft hydroelectrically controlled swim platform with direct access to the waters, and a roomy transom capable of holding a 3.95m-long tender or three-seaters jet ski.

Those seeking to soak in some sunrays, meanwhile, can look forward to the external forward area, an interchangeable space that can transform between a large sun pad and a comfortable dining domain. If that weren't enough, on the airy 31sq.m flybridge lies a second helm station with an enormous sun pad that offers scenic 360-degree panoramas across the ocean.

Raising the bar even further, the beautiful Ferretti Yachts 720 that arrived in Sydney was custom-made to suit its owner's specific design requirements. This sees the exterior gel coat burnished in a brilliant white shade in place of the standard crème, while the interiors reveal thoughtful bespoke touches such as the ebony wood saloon sideboard, cabin walls covered in lush Indian linen from Casamanche, boat wood finished in a delightful semi-gloss walnut wash and even a fully customised audio, video and data system.

From aft to stern and every foot in between, the new Ferretti Yachts 720 epitomises luxury living on the high seas, with its innovative space and functional stylings sure to impress no matter what the occasion.

