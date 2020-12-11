Please select your home edition
Mercury VesselView for Raymarine Axiom

by Liza Dukino 21 Apr 02:30 PDT
Mercury VesselView © Raymarine

Raymarine Axiom owners with Mercury SmartCraft marine engines can now enjoy deeper integration with Mercury Marine VesselView technology.

Mercury Marine is broadening access to its powerful VesselView function with the new SmartCraft Connect gateway. The new gateway delivers Mercury Marine's premier engine-information-display experience to Raymarine Axiom®, Axiom+, Axiom Pro, and Axiom XL users. Simply connect the SmartCraft gateway via NMEA 2000 to access vital performance data and alerts for up to four SmartCraft-compatible Mercury engines.

Mercury VesselView for Axiom is accessed through a new VesselView app on the LightHouse 3 home screen. Raymarine Axiom and Mercury owner can also access VesselView data in the chartplotter, sonar, and radar apps through a slide-out sidebar display. VesselView alerts are available system-wide across every Axiom display in a Raymarine network. Raymarine Axiom owners with SmartCraft compatible engines can download the forthcoming LightHouse 3 OS update - LightHouse 3.14 Fremantle - to take advantage of the new VesselView functionality.

Learn more about Raymarine and Axiom, and Mercury Vessel View here.

