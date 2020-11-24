Introducing the luxurious all-new Manhattan 55

Please select your home edition
23 Apr

Following the phenomenal success of the Manhattan 52, having delivered a staggering 131 yachts since its introduction, Sunseeker unveils details of its latest flybridge model, the stunning, all-new Manhattan 55.

Exemplifying the latest in Sunseeker's exceptional design capabilities, the Manhattan 55 has been meticulously designed to enhance comfort and cruising whilst providing owners with a vast array of social spaces - usually only seen in larger yachts.

Stylish exterior glazing compliments new stainless steel and carbon fibre detailing, emphasizing this model's innovative design, attention to detail and market leading position.

The layout of the main deck makes this the perfect boat for entertaining and socialising in style, with a strong focus on ambient lighting and interior detailing. From the generous saloon and aft galley, through to social companion seating opposite the helm, this exceptional layout allows owner and guests to move effortlessly between entertaining spaces.

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

A key feature that truly sets the Manhattan 55 apart from its peers is the innovative powered glass cockpit/galley window that can be lowered at the touch of a button. With the adjacent cockpit door open, this feature creates an exceptional inside/outside environment. The fully-equipped aft galley can be specified as a raised breakfast island with stools or a lowered worktop with a wine cooler. Comfortable seating for six in the saloon has been enhanced by a modular ottoman stowed beneath the helm, ideal for creating additional seating when required.

The interiors boast exquisite attention to detail with a new palate of upholstery that provides a contemporary look, undeniably a Manhattan. There is also beautiful use of wood throughout, utilising a sublime blend of finishes such as Wenge Satin, Silver Oak, Smoked Eucalyptus and Walnut. The saloon is drenched by light thanks to the extensive glazing and clever use of materials. The lighting design has been exceptionally well-considered throughout and includes concealed lighting within ceiling panels and furniture. Owners can select from two lighting schemes with one-touch activation. The different scenes create a distinct ambience depending on the time of day and mood.

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The flybridge features a large forward sunbathing area, a wet bar and an area aft with fixed u-shaped seating that can be specified with a large dining table, all below an integrated hard-top option. The integrated bar includes built-in storage, barbeque grill and refrigeration options. New Manhattan exterior upholstery options are available for customers to provide an additional level of tailoring for this beautiful outside social space.

The deliberate positioning of the main deck galley allows space for three large cabins below. The en suite master cabin is a standout feature for a boat of this size, with full height headroom around the curved king-size bed. To starboard, owners can choose from a chaise sofa, breakfast table or a second sideboard with storage. The master en suite has been carefully crafted with new fittings, recessed lighting and ample stowage. Interior fabric and décor selections unique to the Manhattan range remain peerless, delivering an unprecedented quality.

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The Manhattan 55 enables its owner to enjoy the space an open layout provides, showcasing the wonderfully well-equipped bathing platform and Beach Club. This area offers an inviting space for family and friends to enjoy the optional built-in barbeque, overhead shower and fold-down transom seating.

Powered by new Volvo Penta D13-800 engines, the Manhattan 55 can cruise comfortably at 25 knots with a range of 250 nautical miles or achieve more than 30 knots at full throttle.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, said: "The Manhattan 52 has been our fastest-selling model in Sunseeker history, and so I am delighted to be bringing the all-new Manhattan 55 to market, building on this incredible success. The team has excelled in developing this beautiful new model, packed with new technology, ingenious design features and exceptional detailing, both inside and out. It's exquisite - perfecting perfection."

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Manhattan 55 - Principal characteristics

  • Length overall - 17.21 m / 56'6"
  • Beam - 4.87 m / 16'0"
  • Draft - 1.37 m / 4'6"
  • Displacement (at half load) - 27,000 kg / 59,524 lbs
  • Fuel capacity - 2,200 litres / 580 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 600 litres / 158 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 6 guests & up to 1 crew
  • Engine options - Volvo Penta up to 1,600 PS (total)
  • Maximum speed - Up to 32 knots
  • Range at 21 knots - Up to 230 nautical miles
  • Drives - Shafts or Pods

