A surprising flybridge

Azimut 78 © Azimut Azimut 78 © Azimut

by Azimut 24 Apr 22:57 PDT

The Azimut 78 is a truly special yacht from many points of view. Beyond the stylistic turning point marked by Alberto Mancini's refreshed design, there is also the technological innovation: bringing triple IPS propulsion to the Flybridge Collection for the first time, for example.

The style, technology, and even layout have been reimagined. The Azimut 78 represents the achievement of one particularly ambitious goal, however: to offer a level of privacy within 78 feet approaching that of a larger yacht, thanks to the complete separation between guests and crew flows, for the benefit of all.

This result was made possible by the ingenious use of space onboard for maximum efficiency, while concentrating the comfortable and generous spaces dedicated to the crew in a single area, which can be closed off from the guest areas.

The galley and the stairs down to the crew quarters are located toward the bow, next to the wheelhouse. A door separates this area from the lounge, ensuring that the privacy of guests and crew is absolute when necessary.

Another highlight, a semi-automatic side door located next to the wheelhouse, allows the crew to easily reach the outdoor dining and lounging areas without passing through the saloon. We have prepared a video in which our User Experience Specialist reveals the secrets behind this design feat.