Fairline Yachts unveils new F//LINE 33 layout

F//Line 33 © Mike Jones / Waterline Media F//Line 33 © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

by Fairline Yachts 27 Apr 03:08 PDT

Fairline Yachts' stylish F//LINE 33 now offers a new cockpit layout, which provides both sunbathing and seating options simultaneously. Additional improvements include a larger helm, a sleek hard top and a below deck galley all of which expand the thrilling possibilities onboard the F//LINE 33.

Fairline's sleek and sporty dayboat, the F//LINE 33, has taken the market by storm since launching in September 2019, winning awards across the industry. A collaboration between Fairline Yachts and celebrated Italian designer, Alberto Mancini, the F//LINE 33 has been highly praised for its breath-taking design and impressive performance - achieving speeds of 48 knots and comfortable 30+knot cruising.

Fairline's Peter McNulty, comments, "Having taken onboard feedback from customers to further improve upon this category-defining weekender, with this practical new layout we have answered every question asked of us, whilst still retaining the F//LINE's exhilarating performance and award-winning pedigree. Flexible options such as the below deck galley and stylish hard top ensure owners can configure the F//LINE 33 to perfectly suit how they go boating."

The new cockpit features 'C' shaped seating to the starboard side with the aft backrest doubling up as a headrest for the two-person sunbed. The cockpit will comfortably seat four to six people around a fixed height teak-top table.

There is also an optional cantilever pedestal, which neatly stows the table behind the seat cushions when not in use. A wet bar to the port side includes a fitted sink and folding tap as standard, which can be upgraded to include a fridge and electric griddle, with a drawer icemaker in the seat base opposite.

The new option to add an electric hob and sink below deck as well, means customers can enjoy their F//LINE 33 during an even longer boating season and the more spacious helm allows for up to two 12" Garmin touchscreen displays.

The F//LINE 33 interior features an immaculate design, which is complimented with a refined neutral palette, modern pops of colour and luxurious veneer finishes. All paired with technologically advanced daylight panels and a mirror TV to add light and space.

The innovative F-Line website, where you can configure your own perfect F//LINE 33, has been updated to reflect the new layout and all available options.