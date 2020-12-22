Please select your home edition
Award-winning Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran virtual debut

by Aquila 28 Apr 23:16 PDT
Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran © Aquila

One of the newest additions to the lineup, the Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran, recently won the Multihull of the Year award!

Lex Raas, Aquila President, comments, "We're honored to win the Multihull of the Year award during the 54's inaugural year. We've seen a tremendous response from current Aquila owners and our international dealers, so it's no surprise we caught the eye of the industry as well."

With the growing popularity of catamarans worldwide, Multihulls World, Multicoques Magazine, and the International Multihull Show dedicate efforts to highlight the benefits and true joy of owning multi-hulled vessels. The annual election for "Multihull of the Year" awards winners are chosen through an open voting system where boating enthusiasts, readers, and nominees cast their ballots. The Aquila 54 received the award in the Multipower Category.

Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran - photo © Aquila
Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran - photo © Aquila

The Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran embodies the reliable features and construction methods of the hundreds of Aquila yachts and boats cruising the world's waters. This model enhances onboard luxuries with full-size refrigeration, abundant counter space, signature outdoor serving and entertaining bar, architectural stairs, water maker, washer and dryer, and many more desirable cruising comforts. Layouts include three, four, and five-cabin options and modern "galley-down" configuration plus skipper's quarters.

Lex Raas continues, "The list of standard features aboard the 54 will impress anyone familiar with vessels of this size. Performance, another hallmark of the Aquila brand, will allow for high-speed travel and slower, more efficient, extended cruising ranges. The exceptional approach to hull design employed by the Aquila design team allows identification of the optimum engine package for the vessel while building and exacting lifting, sea keeping, and planing characteristics for the ultimate efficiency in hull design and on-board comfort."

The Aquila 54 is a stylish vessel featuring sweeping lines and a dramatic bow with wave-piercing bulb technology. See the world debut presentation video on the Aquila YouTube channel, providing a detailed look into the award-winning characteristics of the Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran.

