CMC Marine Waveless stabilizers selected by Hong Kong-based CL Yachts shipyard for new yacht

by CMC Marine 30 Apr 04:27 PDT

Waveless Stabilizers, CMC Marine's cutting-edge stabilizer fin package, will be installed on the new CLB65 for launch at the end of the year.

The decision by CL Yachts shipyard to entrust this vital aspect of onboard experience to CMC Marine is only the latest example of the brand's success abroad. For years, the Tuscany-based company has been building an international sales and aftersales service network, and the Asian market is among those responding.

The project has been developed across continents thanks to very close collaboration among both Companies' teams based in USA, China and Italy; CMC Marine USA will be in charge of the installation and CMC Marine's representative Lido Marine will provide technical assistance at the builder's site.

Martin Lo, Director of Cheoy Lee Shipyards, CL Yachts' parent company, expressed his satisfaction for this new collaboration: "We have been looking for a simple yet elegant solution to our new CLB65 stabilisation. Both gyro and fins have been reviewed. Fin system offers the best solution for both at-rest and at-speed stabilisation in terms of weight, space and costs.

"We choose CMC Marine Waveless Stabilizers because of the compactness, noise level, ease of installation and prompt response on our queries. We look forward to working with them".

CLB65, the smallest line by CL Yachts, is a 19,70-meter long yacht built for trouble-free boating and promises to offer an unparalleled yachting experience to her guests by employing state-of-the-art marine technologies, including Waveless stabilizers STAB25 with 0.65sqm fin.

There are two innovative stabilizing fin series from CMC Marine, Stabilis Electra and Waveless, the latter of which is suited to yachts from 12m to 35m. Waveless is fully electric, a world-class system developed over years of working with the very finest yachts. The aim is to minimize noise and consumption while optimizing the fins for speed, compactness and quality; the product's growing clientele is a testament to Waveless' success.