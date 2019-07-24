Brabus Shadow 900 Cross Cabin (XC) - The new extreme of day boating travelling 56kts offshore

The Brabus Shadow 900 XC is the latest incarnation of the Red Dot Award-winning range of 37ft super-boats. Combining 60kt performance, multifunctional spaces and pristine luxury.

The Brabus Shadow 900 leaves nothing left to be desired with everything you would want as standard including carbon fibre dashboard with twin 12" glass displays, joystick with skyhook, intelligent steering module with integrated trim tab, bow thruster and audio controls, as well as, many other accessories you would expect to be extras.

Powered by Mercury Marine's latest twin 450hp racing engines, the Shadow 900 XC delivers performance at its heart, offering class-leading performance and speeds up to 60kts. This combined with the renowned twin stepped hull and cutting bow you can expect from the award-winning designer Jarkko Jämsen ensures supreme offshore handling and efficiency.

Experienced Yachtsman, Dean Husband, put the Brabus Shadow 900 to the test, travelling offshore from Pittwater to Sydney making the very bold statement, "I have never driven anything quite like this boat before in my life... We just had a challenging swell coming down offshore and had about 2 metres behind us and at one stage I had the boat sitting at 56kts, it was actually more comfortable sitting at 56 than it was at 30. An amazing hull, dry, smooth-riding, the power, the handling, the performance."

This model combines the functionality, ease of movement, social outdoor spaces and versatility of outboard walkaround centre-consoles with a spacious, fully enclosed weather proofed comfortable cabin. The cabin achieves an indoor/ outdoor feeling with an electric roof and large opening doors, so you know it's built to suit our dynamic weather conditions.

"The finish is amazing on this boat, what Brabus have done, the carbon fibre, all the intricate details they have done, it's second to none, I've never seen anything quite like it, amazing vessel," Said Dean.

Whether you're seeking out thrills or convenience, endowed with true 'go-anywhere' characteristics, just like a well-designed, high-performance 4×4 for the road, the Shadow 900 XC could easily be referenced as a luxurious 'Off-road Sports Vehicle' made for the sea.