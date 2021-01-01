Please select your home edition
Leen Trimarans unveils new model - Leen 56

by Multihull Solutions 30 Apr 07:42 PDT
Leen 56 © Multihull Solutions

The newest player on the power market, LEEN Trimarans, has just unveiled its latest model, the LEEN 56 hybrid explorer.

Designed by Bernard Nivelt and Pierre Frutschi, the LEEN 56 inherits the expertise of the shipyard, which specialises in revolutionary power trimarans alongside its sister company, NEEL Trimarans.

The LEEN 56, the first hybrid-powered trimaran, is a particularly innovative unit, with its narrow hulls offering very low hydrodynamic resistance and excellent stability in the open sea.

Boasting exceptional fuel efficiency, the LEEN 56 is luxurious and designed for both long distance (transatlantic range) and coastal cruising, and the dimensions of her flybridge are breathtaking.

The LEEN Trimarans range also includes the LEEN 72, and together the range delivers all the qualities of yachts designed for demanding owners: elegance, performance, comfort, great autonomy, safety and remarkable sea passage.

Leen 56 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Leen 56 - photo © Multihull Solutions

