Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85

by Arksen 4 May 05:27 PDT
Arksen 85 © Arksen

Arksen have reached another milestone with the recent hull turn of Project Ocean, the first Arksen 85. We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year.

Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen

This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight, UK and was attended by a small number of the Arksen team. Construction of the superstructure will soon commence using aluminium supplied by our partner Hydro. The superior strength of their Njørdal premium aluminium helps to optimise the vessel's weight and efficiency, which, when combined with the greater durability and recyclability of the alloy, makes it the ideal material choice.

Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen

"The hull construction of the first Arksen 85 is now about 90% complete in terms of the aluminium work. Seeing the hull turn the other week was a great milestone for us and it's now great to be able to walk along her deck and to really get a feel for the interior space." - Jim Mair, Arksen Technical Director

Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 hull in April - photo © Arksen

See more images from the build of Project Ocean

Related Articles

Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build
Milestone for Arksen as their first eco-conscious Explorer Vessel goes into production Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel has gone into production in the UK. Posted on 21 Oct 2020 Arksen Origins
As Peter Morton says, this is the next chapter in private yacht ownership Hear from Wight Shipyard CEO, Peter Morton about his aspirations and the future of Explorer Yachts. Posted on 3 Jun 2020 Arksen Return to the Blue
The time is now, to take action, to make a change Everyone needs a dream, a desire, a driving force that makes you get up in the morning and fight for what matters most to you. Posted on 1 Feb 2020 Arksen's new Adventure Syndicate
A game changer in sustainable marine travel Arksen is proud to announce the launch of the Arksen Adventure Syndicate; a pioneering club via which members enjoy shared ownership of one of Arksen's exceptional vessels and full access to their experiences on offer. Posted on 18 Jan 2020 Arksen brings new wave of innovation
The brainchild of tech entrepreneur and investor Jasper Smith Today Arksen - a technology and innovation company building the most authentic, capable and efficient explorer vessels of their kind - officially launched at boot Düsseldorf, with a product and ethos driving a new wave of innovation within the industry. Posted on 21 Jan 2019
Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERMaritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy