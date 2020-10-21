Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85

Arksen 85 © Arksen Arksen 85 © Arksen

by Arksen 4 May 05:27 PDT

Arksen have reached another milestone with the recent hull turn of Project Ocean, the first Arksen 85. We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year.

This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight, UK and was attended by a small number of the Arksen team. Construction of the superstructure will soon commence using aluminium supplied by our partner Hydro. The superior strength of their Njørdal premium aluminium helps to optimise the vessel's weight and efficiency, which, when combined with the greater durability and recyclability of the alloy, makes it the ideal material choice.

"The hull construction of the first Arksen 85 is now about 90% complete in terms of the aluminium work. Seeing the hull turn the other week was a great milestone for us and it's now great to be able to walk along her deck and to really get a feel for the interior space." - Jim Mair, Arksen Technical Director

See more images from the build of Project Ocean