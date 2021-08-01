Please select your home edition
Navico at the Sydney Festival of Boating

by Navico 7 May 01:16 PDT 29 July - 1 August 2021
Sunseeker - Manhattan © Navico

Navico is excited to announce its attendance at the 2021 Sydney Festival of Boating with a huge range of Lowrance®, B&G® Simrad Yachting, C-MAP® and JL Audio® Marine products on display.

With a revamped interactive boat show display, Navico staff along with well-known brand ambassadors will be available throughout the show to assist customers with all of their fishing, boating and sailing electronics enquiries including how to's, technical assistance, refit packages and new boat fitouts.

The recently launched Simrad® NSSevo3S™ chartplotter and fishfinder, boasting unrivalled performance, features and connectivity, is latest range of MFD's from Simrad-Yachting. Available in 9-, 12- and 16-inch models, the SIMRAD® NSSevo3S™ allows users to experience unprecedented levels of built-in functionality under all conditions using charts, radar, sonar, and more. Every NSSevo3S™ system supports a variety of sportfishing and powerboating activities.

From Lowrance, the newly launched ActiveTarget™ live sonar will be on display. The ActiveTarget Live Sonar views show high-resolution images of fish movements in real time and in detail. With this immediate feedback, anglers can adjust the presentation to trigger a strike, and know if more than one predator fish is active in the area.

In addition to the ActiveTarget, Lowrance will have on display the Elite Fishing System™ (FS) which is the latest introduction in Lowrance's line-up of mid-range fishfinder/chartplotter displays. The Elite FS combines a full line-up of fishfinding tools with a display that is easy to use and easy to install. From ActiveTarget Live Sonar and Active Imaging™ with Lowrance CHIRP Sonar to SideScan and DownScan Imaging™, Elite FS offers anglers all the tools needed to find and catch more fish.

From B&G, the world's leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is the Nemesis™ Sailing Display. A new generation of intelligent sailing data displays offering unparalleled visibility, with complete customisation or easy to use pre-set multi-function templates and automatic dashboards based on the point of sail.

Visit the show and speak to one of friendly sales staff - Located at stand 502B.

