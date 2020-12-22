Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - LEADERBOARD

Lady of leisure taking shape

by Van der Valk Shipyard 10 May 01:47 PDT
34-metre explorer Lady Lene © Van der Valk Shipyard

A true lady of the seas is taking shape at the Van der Valk shipyard as the September delivery date comes into view. The 34-metre explorer Lady Lene is being custom-built for experienced owners with a broad range of specific requests. Keen to get out to sea as soon as possible, the clients took inspiration from our previous work on Venera, while working with designer Guido de Groot to add some distinctive rounded details and an additional deck that will provide panoramic views of the environment wherever Lady Lene cruises.

Almost six metres of extra length are being put to excellent use on an all-aluminium superyacht that features a master stateroom with office, a VIP stateroom, two guest suites and good accommodation for four crew members. There is also room for a gangway and wing stations on a yacht which synthesises everything the family requires in a true home from home.

34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Lady Lene is also equipped for every stage of life, being completely wheelchair-friendly with an interior elevator to makes movement between the decks easy. A three-floor lift on a 34-metre yacht is a challenge, as it getting such a structure certified. We have also ensured there are no obstacles to impede the wheelchair by replacing the class-mandated threshold heights for entrance doors with drip gutters.

34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Other major challenges that we look forward to showing you later this year include the performance-enhancing Hull Vane appendage, the impressive exhaust system from Marquip and the giant window for the dining area. We won't be able to share much sound as Lady Lene is going to be exceptionally quiet, further enhancing the occupants' enjoyment of living so close to the water.

For more information about Lady Lene her specifications please visit our Fleet section here.

34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
34-metre explorer Lady Lene - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Specifications:

LOA: 34.00m
Top speed: 18 knots
Beam: 8m
Fuel tank: 30000l
Engines: 1650hp / 1213kW
Water tank: 4000l
Year: 2021
Hull no: WV0127
LWL: 30.80m
Draft: 1.80m
Displacement: T.b.d.
Hull material: Aluminium (AlMg4.5Mn - H321)
Superstructure material: Aluminium (AlMg4.5Mn - H111)
Hull Shape: Round bilge - Fast Displacement
Classification: RINA C - HULL - MACH; Y+ - Pleasure Unrestricted
Engine brand & type: 2x MAN V12-1650 / 1213kW (1650hp) @ 2.300 RPM
Cruising speed: 14 knots
Shaft & Propeller: T.b.d.
Gearbox: Reduction 2,519:1
Bow/stern Thruster: 60hp hydraulic proportional bow and stern thruster
Generators:
55 kW Northern Lights 240 Volts 0.8PF 1800 RPM 60 Hertz.
55 kW Northern Lights 240 Volts 0.8PF 1800 RPM 60 Hertz.
Holding tank capacity: 1000l
Cabins: 1 owner, 3 VIP
Crew: 7 person crew, 4 cabins
Naval architect: Ginton Naval Architects / Diana Yacht Design
Exterior design: Guido de Groot Design
Interior design: Guido de Groot Design
Owner's repr.: YachtCreators

Related Articles

Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26m Helga
Looking forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead. Posted on 27 Mar Bespoke Blue Jeans full of Eastern promise
Guests will have some sophisticated facilities to enhance their pleasure Our latest build is this fascinating custom 33-metre motoryacht for a client in the Far East. Blue Jeans will be a casual boat for kicking back and enjoying long days of relaxation on and in the water with friends and family. Posted on 9 Feb The Lady is for exploring
Construction is continuing at an excellent pace on the 34-metre explorer Lady Lene The hull and superstructure have just been married and the aluminium hull is ready for next stages. Always an asset in terms of quality, the fact that Van der Valk has all disciplines in-house also makes such a build all more efficient in days like this. Posted on 22 Dec 2020 Venera rides the North Sea waves
Have you seen the video of the Van der Valk "Venera" on her sea trials? This 28-metre Explorer yacht with Raised Pilothouse turned heads in early November as she powered through the waves of the North Sea at 21 knots while remaining impressively steady at all times. Posted on 4 Dec 2020 Chic new BeachClub completed in style
Van der Valk has launched the third yacht in successful BeachClub line Van der Valk has launched the third yacht in our successful BeachClub line. This second BeachClub 660 Flybridge includes a larger master suite, a striking metallic hull and sophisticated details that showcase the beauty of the BeachClub concept. Posted on 6 Nov 2020 A new age of exploration at Van der Valk
Fully custom 34-metre tri-deck explorer due for delivery in December 2021 It's always a pleasure to receive new orders of course, especially from repeat clients who have thoroughly enjoyed their previous experiences both in building a Van der Valk motoryacht and spending time onboard. Posted on 12 Jun 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy