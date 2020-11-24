The Sunseeker 'Famous Five' World Premiere

by Sunseeker 10 May 10:25 PDT

Sunseeker is delighted to officially reveal the Sunseeker 'Famous Five' in a magnificent, all-new display of the Manhattan 55, Predator 55 EVO™, 65 Sport Yacht, 88 Yacht, and 90 Ocean together for the very first time off the coast of Dorset, England.

The five new models dominated the waters as they sailed to Studland Bay in perfect formation against a breath-taking sunrise.

Revealing not one but five new models reflects the extraordinary pace of product development and a feat never before seen in the company's history. To celebrate their arrival, a special guest and friend of the brand, actor Hugh Bonneville, recently visited the boat builder in Poole to support a very special launch video. The sheer expanse of Sunseeker's presence, with its legendary shipyard set against the backdrop of the town's historic quayside made for an ideal filming location.

Hugh commented: "A few years ago, I joined the Sunseeker team at the London Boat Show and quickly came to understand that this company is so much more than a brand - it's a global family. Sunseeker don't just build boats, they build dreams and I feel very fortunate to join in the celebratory launch of these incredible new models. It's an outstanding achievement of which the iconic British company can be justifiably proud."

Joined by Sunseeker CEO, Andrea Frabetti, and Douglas Culverwell, Director of Distributor Development, Hugh experienced the Sunseeker Famous Five first-hand by going behind the curtain of this complex operation. As well as touring the shipyards that house these remarkable yachts and meeting with the teams responsible for building them, Hugh relished the exceptional interiors of the 88 Yacht, sat comfortably at the innovative SkyHelm™ of the 65 Sport Yacht, and felt right at home on the all-new X-TEND™ transforming sunbed; just some of the many latest technology innovations on board these class-leading, industry-defining models.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "It was a great privilege to welcome Hugh back to Poole to help launch all five new models, each imbued with Sunseeker style and innovation. This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work, talent and passion by the entire workforce; the credit rests with each and every one of them. This launch is a truly momentous occasion, and I cannot wait to welcome even more clients to our burgeoning 'family' as our range continues to expand."

Note: The Sunseeker 'Famous Five' World Premiere video is available to view from 6.00pm (BST) on Friday 14th May on YouTube (SunseekerIntl) and Facebook (@sunseekerinternational).