Zeelander reveals first details of its new model, the Zeelander 5

by Zeelander Yachts 12 May 22:05 PDT
Zeelander 5 © Zeelander Yachts

Dutch yachting masters Zeelander have revealed the first image of a brand-new project set for launch in early 2022.

The striking Zeelander 5, which proudly succeeds the yard's award-winning Z44 model, naturally features the brand's famous flowing lines. But it also showcases a new level of interior design and volume throughout its 48 feet length. She is the second model of the new generation following the Z72 that was launched in 2019. Zeelander has decided to change its naming convention for this new generation of yachts, so the Z72 will later be rebranded the Zeelander 7.

Shipyard founder and owner Sietse Koopmans promises a sensational new yacht, for people who want to differentiate themselves. "At Zeelander we want to inspire people to be extraordinary," he explains. "The Zeelander 5 is an embodiment of that philosophy. A refined yacht that stands out. The exterior is a continuation of the lines of the successful Z72, and the interior design is truly exceptional for a yacht of this size."

Zeelander 5 - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 5 - photo © Zeelander Yachts

The Zeelander 5 builds on the achievements of its predecessors, harnessing the exceptional quality and attention to detail for which Dutch yards are famous. It means that Zeelander's iconic exterior lines are instantly recognisable in the voluptuous form of the new yacht.

Like its bigger sister, the Zeelander 5 bristles with innovative thinking and rich features to improve your yachting life. And packing up to three Volvo Penta IPS drives, the yacht is one of the first to feature Volvo Penta's state-of-the-art Assisted Docking feature, delivering stress-free joystick docking. The interior is no less impressive, offering custom possibilities for discerning clients and a finish that is second-to-none.

Zeelander 5 - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 5 - photo © Zeelander Yachts

The Zeelander 5 will be very quiet. And that's no accident, as Koopmans insisted on an incredibly rigorous mechanical design as well high-tech claddings to deaden noise. "Over the past 20 years I have been obsessed with sound and vibration - I even founded a company that is specialised in it," he says. "The Zeelander 5 will become the quietest vessel in its size range. And you can be sure of the top-quality ride and comfort on board that is to be expected of a Zeelander."

The first Zeelander 5 will be launched in early 2022 at the Groot-Ammers yard. Zeelander will reveal more details over the coming months.

