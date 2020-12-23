Please select your home edition
Sea Sure's seating now onboard USA's Ultimate Marine & HCB powerboats

by Daniel Henderson 13 May 07:49 PDT
HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams fitted with SHOCK-WBV P series units for seating © HCB powerboats

Possibly one of the hottest powerboats of the year to come out of Ultimate Marine & HCB in the USA is using SHOCK-WBV P series units for its seating.

Tennessee based HCB manufactures the world's largest centre-console power boats, with boats ranging from 39-65 feet. HCB yachts are powered by 3-5 outboards with 1400-2250HP making them the largest and fastest centre-consoles available anywhere in the world. Ultimate Auto is a custom house based in Orlando, Florida, and is known world-wide for its customisation of luxury high-end vehicles and super cars. Ultimate Auto are able to customise all aspects of a car, from the paint, to the interior & mechanics to offer a completely custom vehicle.

The HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams is the first project for their marine division, Ultimate Marine, and they have completely knocked it out of the park. Every aspect of the boat has been customised or altered to an exceptionally high standard and to fit the brief given by the client. Sea Dreams features 5 customised Mercury 450 outboards, 96 LED JLAudio Speakers, 12 Subwoofers powered by 20,000 watts, and 5 SHOCK-WBV FOX Factory suspension systems manufactured by Sea Sure Ltd in Southampton, UK.

Michael Nicastro of Ultimate Marine says "Our client specified suspension units for the seating on the boat to improve the ride comfort when travelling at speed or in rougher weather. We chose the SHOCK-WBV unit after seeing the guys from Sea Sure at the Miami boat show in 2019 and being extremely impressed with the quality and performance of their product. All of the projects that we are involved in use the highest quality components and products to produce a real luxury product that is completely one of a kind.

Michael continues "The suspension mechanisms made by Sea Sure fitted with this ethos and both we and the client are very happy with the way the boat has turned out. The advice that we got from the team at Sea Sure was fantastic and made the whole purchasing process extremely easy. The whole process from approaching Sea Sure to taking delivery was under 2 weeks which made things really easy."

Designed, tested and manufactured in Southampton, UK, the SHOCK-WBV P series units on board Sea Dreams use shock absorbers manufactured by world leaders FOX Factory to significantly reduce shock caused by wave impacts to make the ride more comfortable.

SHOCK-WBV has three iterations, each coming with the choice of two shock absorber options. The C-series is specifically for commercial vessels, the P-series for pedestals and R-series for RIBS. "Our SHOCK-WBV product range is a rapidly growing part of business" says Graham Brown, Managing Director of Sea Sure Ltd. "We have supplied units all over the world and currently have over 200 units in build, due to make their way to boat builders in Europe and Asia. To keep up with increased demand we have installed a new Hurco 5 axis machining centre that has increased the speed at which we can produce components for the SHOCK-WBV range by over 300%."

For more information on the SHOCK-WBV range, please visit www.shock-wbv.com

HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams fitted with SHOCK-WBV P series units for seating - photo © HCB powerboats
HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams fitted with SHOCK-WBV P series units for seating - photo © HCB powerboats
HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams fitted with SHOCK-WBV P series units for seating - photo © HCB powerboats
HCB53 Suenos Sea Dreams fitted with SHOCK-WBV P series units for seating - photo © HCB powerboats

