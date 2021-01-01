Asia Yachting welcomes the full Prestige fleet in Hong Kong

by Asia Yachting 13 May 22:42 PDT

Asia Yachting has secured a promising sales figure of the Prestige Yachts in 2020 as well as for the first quarter of 2021. With the Prestige range expanding and now comprising the full range from Prestige 420 to Prestige 630, Asia Yachting has taken the opportunity to invite the distinctive yachts gracing our local waters on an impressive and majestic showcase against the backdrop of an iconic landscape of Hong Kong.

The Prestige yachts shooting also sets the scene for the upcoming exciting additions of the Prestige Yachts are to be expected in Hong Kong to strengthen the Prestige brand's presence in Hong Kong and South East Asia regions. In response to the blooming yachting scene in Hong Kong, Asia Yachting has secured more stocks, including the All New Flagship Prestige X70, Prestige 680, Prestige 630, Prestige 590, Prestige 520, Prestige 460, and Prestige 420 for our prospects for quick deliveries in Hong Kong now.

The Prestige Flybridge is a unique design concept in which fine materials serve to highlight a living space that is rich with space and light. The newly released photos and videos of the Prestige 420 to Prestige 630 shows some criss-crossing shots that extensively reflects the exceptional cruising capability and the easy of handling with the innovative propulsion system.

