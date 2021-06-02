Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Marine Auctions May Online Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 14 May 14:30 PDT 27 May - 2 June 2021
Marine Auctions May Online Auctions © Marine Auctions

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc. that are to be offered for sale in our May 2021 Online Auction.

Vessel Online Auction, the Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 27th May and will end on Wednesday 2nd June 2021 at 2 pm AEST.

Lot 1 the 2004 Contest 50, will be on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from Thursday 20th May until Sunday 23rd May.

Approximately 200 New and Used Sail Online Auction, the Bidding will commence on Thursday 10th June and will end on Wednesday 16th June at 2pm AEST.

Please note, all our Online Auctions have extended Bidding.

To view or register to bid go to, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, "View or Register for the Online Auction now" in yellow in centre of home page.

We are now accepting entries for our next Online Auction. The Bidding for this Online Auction will commence Thursday 1st July and will end on Wednesday 7th July.

Marine Online Auctions are proving very successful, with results being obtained well in excess of our expectations, just in our last three online auctions we have obtained around a 90% clearance rate.

The Online Auction method of sale, increases the exposure of our vendor's asset to more interested parties, allowing many more potential buyers to bid in their own time, from any location in the world via the internet.

It is becoming clear that the Marine Online Auctions are truly the way forward for both seller and buyer, either when selling or purchasing any type of Vessel, Marina Berth or Marine Asset.

At Marine Auctions, we do not wait for buyers to come to us. We aggressively go to them. Our excellent track record, extensive database, professional marketing campaigns, and most importantly the results we achieve, are envy of many in the industry.

If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our Valuations, please do not hesitate to contact:

Adrian G Seiffert
Mobile, 0418 783 358
Email,

or

Warren Harmer
Mobile, 0418 776 939
Email,

www.marineauctions.com.au

Related Articles

Marine Auctions April Online Auction
Bidding commences today and will end on 21st April The Bidding is to commence on Thursday April 15th and will end on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 2pm AEST. Posted on 15 Apr Marine Auctions April Online Auctions
Bidding will commence on Thursday 15th April Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc that are to be offered for sale in our April 2021 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 15th April and will end on Wednesday 21st April at 2pm AEST. Posted on 3 Apr Marine Auctions February / March Online Auctions
Bidding will commence on on Thursday 25th February Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The Bidding will commence on Thursday 25th February and will end at 2.00 pm AEST on Wednesday 3rd March 2021. Posted on 16 Feb Marine Auctions January Online Auctions
Bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January and will end on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 2 pm AEST. Posted on 16 Jan Marine Auctions November Online Auctions
Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November at 2 pm AEST. Posted on 4 Nov 2020 "Sail" Online Auction
Marine Auctions believe it is a first Adrian Seiffert, Director of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd, said he believed the "Sail" Online Auction could be a first of its kind, as potential bidders can bid for the "sails" from any location in the world via the internet. Posted on 15 Sep 2020 Marine Auctions September Online Auctions
Vessels and Marina Berths in one and a special Sail Auction make this an exceptional month! Vessels and Marina Berths bidding opens on Friday 18th September and a special Sail Auction from 23rd-29th September make this an exceptional month! Posted on 2 Sep 2020 Marine Auctions Online Sail Auction
76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft 76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft, including Asymmetrical & Symmetrical Spinnakers, Mainsails, Headsails, Genoas and Roller Furling Genoas. Posted on 20 Aug 2020 Marine Auctions July Online Auction and News
Including a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove The Marine Auctions newsletter includes details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove, Stradbroke Island, Gold Coast, which will be offered in our July Online Auction. Posted on 13 Jul 2020
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy