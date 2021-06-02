Marine Auctions May Online Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 14 May 14:30 PDT

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc. that are to be offered for sale in our May 2021 Online Auction.

Vessel Online Auction, the Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 27th May and will end on Wednesday 2nd June 2021 at 2 pm AEST.

Lot 1 the 2004 Contest 50, will be on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from Thursday 20th May until Sunday 23rd May.

Approximately 200 New and Used Sail Online Auction, the Bidding will commence on Thursday 10th June and will end on Wednesday 16th June at 2pm AEST.

Please note, all our Online Auctions have extended Bidding.

To view or register to bid go to, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, "View or Register for the Online Auction now" in yellow in centre of home page.

We are now accepting entries for our next Online Auction. The Bidding for this Online Auction will commence Thursday 1st July and will end on Wednesday 7th July.

If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our Valuations, please do not hesitate to contact:

Adrian G Seiffert

Mobile, 0418 783 358

Email,

or

Warren Harmer

Mobile, 0418 776 939

Email,

www.marineauctions.com.au