Swift Trawler 41

by Flagstaff Marine 13 May 23:32 PDT
Swift Trawler 41 © Julien Gazeau

On display in Australia for the very first time - the new Swift Trawler 41.

With over 1,300 trawlers sold worldwide, Beneteau is the premier designer and manufacturer of semi-planing trawler boats. The Swift Trawler 41 is the latest model in the range, covering 30 to 47 feet... and is available in both a sedan and flybridge version.

Perfect for entertaining, the rear galley occupies the centre space between the large cockpit and the saloon U-shaped dinette. The flybridge edition comes complete with an optional grill and wet bar, plus an additional large outdoor seating area, to really bring your time on the water to life.

The Swift Trawler's starboard helm and easy access to the dock via the undercover spacious sidewalk and midship gate make her perfect for cruising short-handed. With 2.5 berths and 2 heads and the option of an additional berth in the saloon, she can sleep up to 7 comfortably.

