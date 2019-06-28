Please select your home edition
Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range

by Longreach 14 May 04:11 PDT
Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range © Longreach Catamarans

Longreach Catamarans announce their all-new purpose designed range of high performance power catamarans for cruising around Australia, Asia and the South Pacific, at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2021.

The all-new Longreach high-performance power catamaran range including 44 and 54 foot models, are designed specifically for long distance cruising and passage making around Australia and neighbouring countries, in modern apartment living comfort. A new 36 model is also on the drawing board to be released soon.

The focus on a super-efficient hull shape and modern raked bow design, ensures long range motoring with very low fuel burn providing a range in excess of 3,000 nautical miles with the standard long range fuel tanks, ideal for venturing over the top end of Australia or into the South Pacific. A hydrofoil package is available for the High-Performance version of the Longreach 44 with speeds in excess 30 knots for fast commuting.

The shape and profile of the hardtop roof has also been optimised for solar panel space providing up to 3.6kW of power generation and combined with a lithium battery package. Each boat comes standard with a full fitout suitable for turn-key cruising including watermakers, air-conditioning, solar, lithium batteries, generators and the ideal motor package.

Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range - photo © Longreach Catamarans
Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range - photo © Longreach Catamarans

The interior however reflects that of a modern luxury apartment with a beautiful timber interior package, comfortable lounging and cockpit seating and huge master bedroom, accompanied by two other guest cabins, all with their own ensuite. A full stand-up fridge, Corian benchtops and indoor / outdoor galley arrangement.

The Longreach range are built by Powerplay catamarans who have been established for more than 20 years specialising in power catamarans and led by Australian boat builder James Dewing who's 45-year boat building experience has covered a broad range of boat building including the recent launch of bespoke power catamarans between 60-70ft. Powerplay have boats located all around the world, with a number operating commercially in Australia. AMSA commercial compliance will be provided as standard from the factory on all Longreach boats providing a higher standard than most boat builders.

Longreach is a collaboration between Powerplay and Multihull Central, Australia's leader in performance cruising catamarans sales and distribution.

Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range - photo © Longreach Catamarans
Longreach Catamarans announces high-performance power catamaran range - photo © Longreach Catamarans

"We have so many of our customers wanting to explore this great island continent onboard a power catamaran, however our experience selling cats for many years tells us the power boats on the market are not designed for cruising to these remote locations in Australia due to their limitations when it comes to range," comments Multihull Central's Andrew McLeod.

"So we have packed in every feature our customers have been asking for to go cruising as a standard boat, from watermakers, long range fuel tanks, low draft with beachability, plenty of payload and of course comfortable accommodation and the unbeatable living space of a catamaran".

Sales have already been made on the Longreach 54 and 44 High-Performance models with limited production availability in 2022.

See the video overview here:

