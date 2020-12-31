Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure! The previous success we have seen in the last few months has not slowed down! Enquiry and interst is high and our team continues to see record breaking results. New boat sales are up as our customers take advantage of our brands' relative shorter lead times. There has been lots happening as we welcome some new arrivals, saw our customers' incredible Bering 77 hit the water for the first time and as we get ready to see you at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show next week. We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and hope to see you soon at either the show or out on the water!

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Come see us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show! From 20-23 May we will be at stand 226 in the Pavillions showing our broad range of motor and sailing yachts, from day boats to catamarans to exhibition yachts.

Experience off the charts excitement over four days with more than 500 boats, best-in-class superyachts, fishing and trailer boats, marine tech, live entertainment, VIP experiences and much more.

Rhea 23 Here for Viewing

At the beginning of April two new Rhéa 23's arrived just in time for Easter.

The Rhéa 23 is the perfect dayboat with a secure walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant fishing boat ride or cruise around the harbour, but it also satisfies a more sporty use with quite a powerful engine and great stability.

In fact, the 23 Open's hull goes through the waves without anyone getting wet. At lunch time, the cockpit can welcome up to 8 people. It has an authentic traditional design with teak wooden sidelines and is easy to maintain. The transport of this 6m50 boat is also one of its qualities because it is easily towable. Click the link below for more info or Contact Us to arrange a viewing at Quays Marina in Pittwater Sydney.. Check out the rest of the Rhea range here - including the beautiful new Rhea 32 Timonier and the Trawler 34; all beautifully crafted in France.

NEW ARRIVALS

Bavaria C38 Arriving next month this new demo yacht has plenty of options. This latest offering is one of the best models Bavaria has produced in terms of value! This vessel includes many options and packages perfectly suited to both cruiser and social racer alike. Click Here Bavaria Vida 33 In June / July we welcome Bavaria Vida 33, Bavaria's newest outboard driven model. With its multiple variants this sporty design is the perfect boat to enjoy time with friends and family. With Bavarias trademark engineering standards you can see why this model out ranks its competitors. Click Here

NEW BOAT SALES RECORDS

Like many markets, the marine industry has seen a rapid increase in interest and sales following the restriction on international travel. Ensign Yachts has just sold three Nautitech Catarmarans in as many weeks, an unprecedented result. For those unable to find what they are looking for on the pre-loved market it is making more and more sense to order new. With many customisable options you can tailor the latest styles, features and technology to you and your family's needs. Customers are also taking advantage of our brands' relative shorter lead times and the stronger Aussie dollar. Interested? Simply click the link below to see a selection of the premier yacht brands we exclusively represent..

Bering 77 Launch

Proudly our customer's 23.99-metre Bering 77 explorer "Veronika" was launched at Berings Yachts facility in Turkey late April. As a semi-custom project, Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travellers.

Designed in-house by Bering, this steel-hulled yacht blends a classic exterior with the most up-to-date specifications. Inside, the three-decked Veronika is roomy enough to accommodate six guests and up to four crew, although she can also be sailed shorthanded. With a massive 170 GT of volume, she outperforms most other yacht brands below 24 metres.

Veronika will undergo local sea trials before transferring to Australia to start high-latitude exploration cruising.

Watch the launch here

Featured New Models

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent

Rhea 23 Open AU $ 130,000 The Rhéa 23 is a perfect dayboat with a secured walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant fishing boat ride, ... Ref No: RO23 More Info Bavaria Vida 33 HT AU $ 386,000 BAVARIA VIDA 33 - Powerful elegance. The BAVARIA VIDA 33 is available in two versions, an open version ... Ref No: BV33HT More Info Bavaria C42 AU $ 432,000 The BAVARIA C42 is the logical progression from the BAVARIA C-line, but has its own distinct character. A ... Ref No: BC42 More Info Bavaria C38 AU $ 439,000 New 2021 Bavaria C38 - Demo boat with plenty of options arriving in Australia soon. Best sailing ... Ref No: ESC 465 More Info Bavaria S36 HT AU $ 456,000 FEEL THE POWER WHILE YOU RECHARGE YOUR OWN BATTERIES. Anyone who drives a motor yacht of course ... Ref No: BS36HT More Info Bavaria R40 Fly AU $ 884,000 THE PURE PLEASURE OF LUXURY The new BAVARIA R40 sets a new landmark not just for BAVARIA but for ... Ref No: BR40F More Info

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

Bavaria Sport 29 AU $ 139,000 AS NEW Bavaria SPORT 29 - THE SPORTY CRUISER FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. Launched in 2013, this beautifully ... Ref No: EPM 781 More Info Mustang 4200 Hard Top AU $ 299,000 Mustang 4200 HT. Top of the range of the iconic Mustang 4200 range. This one's got it all. - Late ... Ref No: EPM 802 More Info Cruisers Yachts 420 Express AU $ 380,000 Stunning American Hard Top sport boat, very highly optioned and with a very recent major service of all ... Ref No: EPM 797 More Info Regal 4460 Sports Cruiser AU $ 395,000 This Australian delivered big Regal has been lovingly cared for, recently serviced and has an extensive ... Ref No: EPM 804 More Info Norman Wright Ketch 63 AU $ 349,000 This classical, elegant and stylish sailing yacht will transport you to another world the moment you step ... Ref No: ESC 147 More Info Sydney Yachts GTS43 AU $ 399,000 This extremely well maintained & successful 2011 built IRC racer/ cruiser, came out of the blocks and won ... Ref No: ESC 458 More Info Sea Ray 52 Sedan Bridge AU $ 629,000 This boat is in immaculate condition with high level luxury finish. She offers mountains of space and ... Ref No: EPM 602 More Info Bruce Harris Cat AU $ 875,000 This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ... Ref No: EPM 800 More Info

The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the last few months as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!

Riviera M370 AU $ 145,000 SOLD Australia's most popular family / sports boat just got better. This 04 Riv is very highly optioned. ... Ref No: EPM 760 More Info Bavaria Ocean 40 AU $ 159,000 SOLD Bavaria Ocean 40 CC. This vessel has been well looked after. All equipment that needed upgrading has been ... Ref No: ESC 466 More Info Cruisecat 40 AU $ 273,000 SOLD 2014 Build 40ft Cruise Cat. This very capable and stable tri hull design has a 20ft beam, build quality and ... Ref No: EHC 293 More Info Hyatt 60 Motor Yacht AU $ 374,900 SOLD This could be the ultimate extended cruise / live aboard vessel in this price range. Reduced to an ... Ref No: EPM 700 More Info Hershine Ensign 50 AU $ 549,000 SOLD Probably the best equipped and best layout 50' Aft Cabin in the Country, PACKLADY has had a recent $75k ... Ref No: EPM 795 More Info Bavaria C57 AU $ 950,000 SOLD It doesn't get any better than this. Imagine sailing the coast (or the world) with every luxury ... Ref No: ESC 463 More Info



NOW is the perfect time, with high demand and low supply we are achieving fantastic results.

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australia's largest yacht brokerage and the exclusive dealer of a selection of premier yacht brands, including Bavaria Yachts, Nautitech Catamarans, Italia Yachts, Rhea Marine, Tofinou, HeySea Yachts and Bering Yachts.



No other brokerage in Australia has the coverage we have. We have a wider network, a bigger team, more customers, an unparalleled internet and social media coverage and more locations than any other yacht brokerage in Australia.



We have been selling motor and sailing yachts in Australia since 1980 and are represented across Australia, including in Sydney, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Fremantle.



Listing your yacht with Ensign Yachts gives you access to all major Australian and international websites and apps and our own website where our 800+ listings appear with 10,000 unique visitors a month. It also gives you access to our organically grown database with over 40,000 customers.



The Ensign Team consists of over 25 passionate and experienced boating personnel. Our professional sales team has vast experience in the marine industry with networks across Australia and internationally. The team has in its ranks former Super Yacht skippers, engineers, world class competitive sailors, blue water sailors with trans-ocean experience and game fishing and power boat and coastal cruising enthusiasts. The accumulated knowledge in the Ensign Yachts Group is varied and widespread and comes from all facets of boating with experience gained worldwide.



We are renowned for being personable, knowledgeable, trustworthy professionals who are great to deal with and, most importantly, achieve the right result. And that's why we develop long term relationships with our customers.



