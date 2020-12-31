Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

Please select your home edition
by Ensign Yachts 14 May 23:18 PDT

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure!
The previous success we have seen in the last few months has not slowed down! Enquiry and interst is high and our team continues to see record breaking results. New boat sales are up as our customers take advantage of our brands' relative shorter lead times.
There has been lots happening as we welcome some new arrivals, saw our customers' incredible Bering 77 hit the water for the first time and as we get ready to see you at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show next week.
We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and hope to see you soon at either the show or out on the water!
Happy boating!
The Ensign Yachts Team
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Come see us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show! From 20-23 May we will be at stand 226 in the Pavillions showing our broad range of motor and sailing yachts, from day boats to catamarans to exhibition yachts.

Experience off the charts excitement over four days with more than 500 boats, best-in-class superyachts, fishing and trailer boats, marine tech, live entertainment, VIP experiences and much more.

Purchase your tickets online now & save HERE
See you there!
Rhea 23 Here for Viewing
At the beginning of April two new Rhéa 23's arrived just in time for Easter.

The Rhéa 23 is the perfect dayboat with a secure walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant fishing boat ride or cruise around the harbour, but it also satisfies a more sporty use with quite a powerful engine and great stability.

In fact, the 23 Open's hull goes through the waves without anyone getting wet. At lunch time, the cockpit can welcome up to 8 people. It has an authentic traditional design with teak wooden sidelines and is easy to maintain. The transport of this 6m50 boat is also one of its qualities because it is easily towable.
Click the link below for more info or Contact Us to arrange a viewing at Quays Marina in Pittwater Sydney..
Check out the rest of the Rhea range here - including the beautiful new Rhea 32 Timonier and the Trawler 34; all beautifully crafted in France.
NEW ARRIVALS
Bavaria C38
Arriving next month this new demo yacht has plenty of options. This latest offering is one of the best models Bavaria has produced in terms of value!
This vessel includes many options and packages perfectly suited to both cruiser and social racer alike.
Click Here
Bavaria Vida 33
In June / July we welcome Bavaria Vida 33, Bavaria's newest outboard driven model. With its multiple variants this sporty design is the perfect boat to enjoy time with friends and family.
With Bavarias trademark engineering standards you can see why this model out ranks its competitors.
Click Here
NEW BOAT SALES RECORDS
Like many markets, the marine industry has seen a rapid increase in interest and sales following the restriction on international travel. Ensign Yachts has just sold three Nautitech Catarmarans in as many weeks, an unprecedented result.
For those unable to find what they are looking for on the pre-loved market it is making more and more sense to order new. With many customisable options you can tailor the latest styles, features and technology to you and your family's needs. Customers are also taking advantage of our brands' relative shorter lead times and the stronger Aussie dollar.
Interested? Simply click the link below to see a selection of the premier yacht brands we exclusively represent..
Bering 77 Launch
Proudly our customer's 23.99-metre Bering 77 explorer "Veronika" was launched at Berings Yachts facility in Turkey late April.
As a semi-custom project, Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travellers.

Designed in-house by Bering, this steel-hulled yacht blends a classic exterior with the most up-to-date specifications. Inside, the three-decked Veronika is roomy enough to accommodate six guests and up to four crew, although she can also be sailed shorthanded. With a massive 170 GT of volume, she outperforms most other yacht brands below 24 metres.

Veronika will undergo local sea trials before transferring to Australia to start high-latitude exploration cruising.

Watch the launch here
Featured New Models
Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent
Rhea 23 Open
AU $ 130,000
The Rhéa 23 is a perfect dayboat with a secured walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant fishing boat ride, ...
Ref No: RO23
More Info
Bavaria Vida 33 HT
AU $ 386,000
BAVARIA VIDA 33 - Powerful elegance. The BAVARIA VIDA 33 is available in two versions, an open version ...
Ref No: BV33HT
More Info
Bavaria C42
AU $ 432,000
The BAVARIA C42 is the logical progression from the BAVARIA C-line, but has its own distinct character. A ...
Ref No: BC42
More Info
Bavaria C38
AU $ 439,000
New 2021 Bavaria C38 - Demo boat with plenty of options arriving in Australia soon. Best sailing ...
Ref No: ESC 465
More Info
Bavaria S36 HT
AU $ 456,000
FEEL THE POWER WHILE YOU RECHARGE YOUR OWN BATTERIES. Anyone who drives a motor yacht of course ...
Ref No: BS36HT
More Info
Bavaria R40 Fly
AU $ 884,000
THE PURE PLEASURE OF LUXURY The new BAVARIA R40 sets a new landmark not just for BAVARIA but for ...
Ref No: BR40F
More Info
Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts
Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly.
Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.
Bavaria Sport 29
AU $ 139,000
AS NEW Bavaria SPORT 29 - THE SPORTY CRUISER FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. Launched in 2013, this beautifully ...
Ref No: EPM 781
More Info
Mustang 4200 Hard Top
AU $ 299,000
Mustang 4200 HT. Top of the range of the iconic Mustang 4200 range. This one's got it all. - Late ...
Ref No: EPM 802
More Info
Cruisers Yachts 420 Express
AU $ 380,000
Stunning American Hard Top sport boat, very highly optioned and with a very recent major service of all ...
Ref No: EPM 797
More Info
Regal 4460 Sports Cruiser
AU $ 395,000
This Australian delivered big Regal has been lovingly cared for, recently serviced and has an extensive ...
Ref No: EPM 804
More Info
Norman Wright Ketch 63
AU $ 349,000
This classical, elegant and stylish sailing yacht will transport you to another world the moment you step ...
Ref No: ESC 147
More Info
Sydney Yachts GTS43
AU $ 399,000
This extremely well maintained & successful 2011 built IRC racer/ cruiser, came out of the blocks and won ...
Ref No: ESC 458
More Info
Sea Ray 52 Sedan Bridge
AU $ 629,000
This boat is in immaculate condition with high level luxury finish. She offers mountains of space and ...
Ref No: EPM 602
More Info
Bruce Harris Cat
AU $ 875,000
This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ...
Ref No: EPM 800
More Info
The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the last few months as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!
Riviera M370
AU $ 145,000 SOLD
Australia's most popular family / sports boat just got better. This 04 Riv is very highly optioned. ...
Ref No: EPM 760
More Info
Bavaria Ocean 40
AU $ 159,000 SOLD
Bavaria Ocean 40 CC. This vessel has been well looked after. All equipment that needed upgrading has been ...
Ref No: ESC 466
More Info
Cruisecat 40
AU $ 273,000 SOLD
2014 Build 40ft Cruise Cat. This very capable and stable tri hull design has a 20ft beam, build quality and ...
Ref No: EHC 293
More Info
Hyatt 60 Motor Yacht
AU $ 374,900 SOLD
This could be the ultimate extended cruise / live aboard vessel in this price range. Reduced to an ...
Ref No: EPM 700
More Info
Hershine Ensign 50
AU $ 549,000 SOLD
Probably the best equipped and best layout 50' Aft Cabin in the Country, PACKLADY has had a recent $75k ...
Ref No: EPM 795
More Info
Bavaria C57
AU $ 950,000 SOLD
It doesn't get any better than this. Imagine sailing the coast (or the world) with every luxury ...
Ref No: ESC 463
More Info
LOOKING AT SELLING YOUR BOAT?

NOW is the perfect time, with high demand and low supply we are achieving fantastic results.

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australia's largest yacht brokerage and the exclusive dealer of a selection of premier yacht brands, including Bavaria Yachts, Nautitech Catamarans, Italia Yachts, Rhea Marine, Tofinou, HeySea Yachts and Bering Yachts.

No other brokerage in Australia has the coverage we have. We have a wider network, a bigger team, more customers, an unparalleled internet and social media coverage and more locations than any other yacht brokerage in Australia.

We have been selling motor and sailing yachts in Australia since 1980 and are represented across Australia, including in Sydney, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Fremantle.

Listing your yacht with Ensign Yachts gives you access to all major Australian and international websites and apps and our own website where our 800+ listings appear with 10,000 unique visitors a month. It also gives you access to our organically grown database with over 40,000 customers.

The Ensign Team consists of over 25 passionate and experienced boating personnel. Our professional sales team has vast experience in the marine industry with networks across Australia and internationally. The team has in its ranks former Super Yacht skippers, engineers, world class competitive sailors, blue water sailors with trans-ocean experience and game fishing and power boat and coastal cruising enthusiasts. The accumulated knowledge in the Ensign Yachts Group is varied and widespread and comes from all facets of boating with experience gained worldwide.

We are renowned for being personable, knowledgeable, trustworthy professionals who are great to deal with and, most importantly, achieve the right result. And that's why we develop long term relationships with our customers.

Why don't you list your boat with Ensign Yacht Brokers and join thousands of other happy customers?


GIVE US A CALL ON 1300 609 900
www.ensignyachts.com.au | enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au | 1300 609 900
© 2021 Ensign Yachts

