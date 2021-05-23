Excitement building at Multihull Solutions ahead of the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

Excitement is building with less than a week until the opening of the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, the first major Australian boat show since Covid cancelled 2020. Read on to find out how you can join us for this epic event and inspect the three outstanding catamarans we have on display.
In this edition, you can also discover preview images of the remarkable new ILIAD 80, find out about a special Brisbane Open-for-Inspection event and NEEL Open Days, details of the six Isla 40 catamarans set to be delivered to new owners, and read some glowing testimonials we've recently received.
You can also check out the latest listings in our Pre-Owned Brokerage division, and enjoy a selection of videos and feature articles. As always, please don't hesitate to contact us with any queries!
The 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) opens next Thursday, and we can't wait to see you there. Our team is primed and ready for big crowds to the stand where we will be exhibiting three of the industry's most popular power and sail catamarans:
Our sister company The Yacht Sales Co will also be staging the Asia Pacific Premiere of the Dufour 470 at the event.
Arguably Asia Pacific's best boat show, the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show encompasses four days of non-stop entertainment, information sessions and activities that celebrate all things marine.
Pre-Owned Yacht Display | Gold Coast Sales Centre
We also have a great range of quality pre-owned boats on display throughout the weekend at our Gold Coast Sales Centre's "Out-of-Water Boat Show" at The Boat Works just minutes away from the Marina Village. View the boats on display here.
To book a meeting with one of our team, or to arrange a guided tour on any of these vessels, please make an appointment below.
Images of the jewel in the crown of the shipyards range, the ILIAD 80, have just been unveiled. Representing the pinnacle of long-range power cruisers, this flagship model has been specifically designed in response to the demand for larger, live-aboard power catamarans and blends a breathtaking design with commanding performance and optimal flexibility for customisation.
The ILIAD 80 delivers unprecedented range of up to 8,000nm and boasts the largest interior and exterior volumes in its class. Select from a dozen engine options to experience exhilarating performance, and cruise with absolute comfort with her robust full-composite construction and a hull design that allows beaching for unscheduled maintenance or emergencies.
Delivering the power and range to explore more destinations than ever, the ILIAD 80 has been designed for you to enjoy all the magic of the ocean. She features a tender lift with carrying capacity of up to 1.3T and an abundance of storage space on the flybridge to accommodate jet skis, smaller tenders and other leisure craft.
ILIAD Catamarans bespoke customisation service gives you the luxury to design your perfect layout and finishes so your ILIAD 80 is truly distinctive.
Our Webinar series has become incredibly popular, and we are excited to announce the upcoming episodes for you to join. These sessions are free and jam-packed with expert advice and first-hand accounts of cruising life. You are welcome to join as many as you like.
How To Develop Sailing Confidence takes you through tips from our good friend and owner, Suellen Tomkins, on how to make sure youre feeling as comfortable as possible while sailing.
This preparation will give you confidence and make the cruising experience more enjoyable.
For those who are looking to embark on longer passages, windvane self-steering is a good consideration. Join Hydrovanes Sarah & Will Curry as they talk you through the various benefits, and share their personal cruising story which now includes two young twin boys.
Did you miss any of our previous Webinars? Watch them on demand on our YouTube Channel. Subscribe to get notifications when new videos are live!
Price: NZD $450,000 | Lying: Gulf Harbour, New Zealand
Bobcat is a beautifully built Farrier 44 SC now ready for her new owners to continue her adventures around New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and even further afield. Set up as a family vessel with additional room for crew, this professionally built vessel will exceed the most discerning expectations.
Boasting dual helms and a hardtop, this catamaran delivers excellent visibility and is a pleasure to sail. Cruise with the fully maintained Volvo 40hp diesel engines at an economical 8 knots, or set the sails and be impressed with her sailing performance that reach speeds of up to 18 knots.
The spacious saloon design is practical and light-filled, and there is a small galley up to utilise for preparing easy meals underway or you can enjoy cooking for family and friends in the generous galley below when moored. An astonishing nine cabins ensures there is an abundance of room to share your cruising adventures with everyone!
Running low on fresh water is never a problem, as the 170 l/hr engine-driven watermaker will always keep your tanks full, and there is ample power with 720 watts of solar panels and an AirBreeze winder generator.
Price: AUD $589,000
Lying: Tweed Heads, QLD
Boasting a luxurious fitout and extensive inventory of safety gear and equipment, Blown Away is extremely safe with outstanding stability at sea. A great opportunity to secure a well-maintained and comfortable cruising catamaran.
Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are pleased to invite you to an exclusive Open-For-Inspection event, where we will be showcasing several models of new yachts at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly.
As proud supporters of the RQ Youth Squad, Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are hosting an exclusive Welcome to the Club night on Friday 25 June (3pm - 7pm), and we invite all RQYS members to come and enjoy an onboard drink with our teams.
On Saturday 26 June (9am - 1pm), all members of the public are welcome to come down to RQYS and inspect three superb new sailing and power boats at your leisure. Appointments are essential, and all Covid-safe practices will be in place.
On Display:
Exciting times ahead as we prepare to handover not one, but SIX brand-new Isla 40 sailing catamarans to their Australian and New Zealand owners over the next few months.
This new entry-level model from the Fountaine Pajot shipyard has been an instant success, and a record number of the catamarans were sold upon its 2020 launch. Their new owners are now getting ready to take delivery of their catamarans between July and December 2021, all of which are being shipped to their home ports in Australia and New Zealand.
The six Isla's are heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Fremantle and Auckland, and we look forward to bringing you updates once they are all happy onboard their new boats!
NEEL Trimarans has announced a special PRIVATE OPEN DAYS event where it will showcase its entire range of sailing trimarans in Port Leucate, France.
For our international clients able to attend, you can view the full fleet from 10 - 14 June at this special event, which will be held with strict Covid-safe protocols in place.
This is an excellent chance to inspect and compare these award-winning trimarans, with the models on display including the NEEL 43, NEEL 47, NEEL 51 and NEEL 65 Evolution.
It's always great to receive feedback from clients that confirms we are delivering great service to both buyers and sellers alike. Below is a selection of recent testimonials that prove we continue to be the best in the industry.
Multihull Solutions are a dedicated and professional team of boating enthusiasts who take pride in their work and offer an array of great multihulls, making the process of finding a boat to meet your needs very straightforward.They are extremely obliging and knowledgeable and the service doesnt stop when you buy a boat from them. They are always available to assist and are only a phone call away if needed.Its nice to deal with a company big enough to have what you want, but not too big to not care! They made finding our boat an easy and enjoyable experience and I would urge anyone looking for a multihull to give them a call.Glenn & Sharon, ILIAD 50 Hull #3
David Smale recently sold our yacht, a Fountaine Pajot Salina 48. The process was for a period of six weeks, and during that time David actively sought and followed leads, and at all times he kept us informed to the potential buyers feedback. His expertise of sailing is apparent along with his knowledge of engines and all the ancillary equipment is outstanding. We sincerely acknowledge that David worked extremely hard for our sale and would ensure that our yacht at all times presented at its best for viewing. In summary, the whole process of selling our boat was very smooth and trouble free; we would recommend David to the highest degree to work for any potential seller of their boat and are confident that potential sellers will receive a most favourable outcome.Rob & Ann Campbell, sellers of Fountaine Pajot Salina 48 Primetime.
Unboxing their new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45, the crew of two invite you onboard for the first look and talk about getting her ready for their next adventures.
Watch the video...
By Don Gilchrist for MySailing
The weather picture in temperate latitudes can get very messy. Between the southern edge of the sub-tropical ridge (STR) and about 60 degrees south there are several major drivers of local weather locked in a contest for dominance.
There is the STR itself, moving north and south and varying in intensity. To the south is the belt of infamous westerlies, called the southern annular mode (SAM), weaving about and pulsating in intensity and, to the south of the westerlies, the polar front (PF) with its dramatic wind shear. The principal weather feature in this area of significance to the cruising sailor is the frontal depression (FD). Read more....
By Viki Moore for Noonsite
Boats sailing around the world or on smaller coastal passages often take on extra crew as another pair of hands to help out along the way. But as a potential crew member, or skipper, how much due diligence do you do before you get on board? There seems to be no shortage of people who are keen to volunteer their time to get some more experience and have an adventure along the way. After hearing many horror stories of passages gone wrong when personalities clash, it is well worth taking a little extra time to check each other out before casting off the mooring lines.
Read more...
20 - 23 May 21 | Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
27 May 21 | LIVE WEBINAR: How To Develop Your Sailing Confidence
10 - 14 June 21 | NEEL Trimarans Open Days
24 June 21 | LIVE WEBINAR: Windvane Self-Steering - Your Best Crew Member
25 - 26 June 21 | Brisbane Open-for-Inspection Event
9 - 12 July 21 | Multihull Solutions Phuket Regatta
29 July - 1 August 21 | Sydney International Boat Show
6 August 21 | The Yacht Sales Co. 2021 Brisbane to Hamilton Island Yacht Race
22 - 30 October | Whitsunday Rendezvous 2021
14 - 18 May 22 | 2022 Mediterranean Escapade
