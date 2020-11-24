Sunseeker debuts its new 65 Sport Yacht including innovative 'Skyhelm™'

Please select your home edition
Sunseeker International is proud to launch yet another model, the all-new 65 Sport Yacht. Showcasing the revolutionary design philosophy of next-generation Sunseeker models, this new yacht underlines the brand's commitment to bringing even more exciting new products to market.

Sunseeker's world-class team of experts at its Design and Technology Centre based in Poole, Dorset, have been developing this new model for over 18 months. Embodying the latest design and technological build processes that are synonymous with Sunseeker, the yacht will be fundamentally different from the current Sunseeker range in the 60ft segment due to its sculptured exterior design, innovative helm concept and stylish interior appointments. No single area has been left unchallenged in the search for perfection.

Her sleek exterior profile, with an almost invisible minimalist bridge deck, has been enhanced by the addition of rakish hull glazing, emphasising her modern sporting prowess whilst increasing natural light into the lower deck spaces. The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co
Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co

Central to this yacht's appeal, owners can specify the modular sport bridge in two ways; a standard 'SkyLounge' with comfortable chaise longue and companion seating or a revolutionary and exceptionally innovative 'SkyHelm™'. Featuring twin bolstered seats set very low on either side of a central console, the instrumentation is courtesy of a state-of-the-art glass bridge plotter complete with retro chrome dials housing LED displays.

This design sets off a very modern fully-carbon steering arm that the driver can raise to ease ingress into this racing-cockpit design or locked in a raised position for helming while standing. Cleverly, both helm seats can pivot aft for socialising, while the windscreen can also tilt up and down depending on the driver's preference and desire to be connected to the elements. Altogether, the experience is one of pure adrenaline, akin to driving a high-performance convertible supercar and unique.

In line with this new model's sporting credentials, a lightweight hinged staircase crafted from stainless steel, carbon and teak provides access to the revolutionary sports bridge.

Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co
Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co

Set to port is oversized J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit matched to a large sun pad over the garage space. Alternatively, with centrally located lounge seating forward of the sun pad, the galley window can retract electrically to convert the area into a very social bar unit with matching stools. To starboard, the entrance glazing slides effortlessly away, allowing the cockpit to merge seamlessly with the generous and comfortable interior dominated by the superstructure's expansive glazing. The saloon has received various enhancements through new designs to furniture and subtle but highly effective detailing of the sculpted upholstery and cabinetry incorporating polished stainless-steel highlights. The oversized integrated skylight above the helm opens to more than 2m in width, flooding the living space forward with even more natural light.

The three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom includes a generous en-suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin offers even more space. Each guest cabin has an en-suite, and there is an additional day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, or mini-galley can be specified below, delivering flexibility for any owner.

A clever new design sees the fully-appointed crew cabin situated forward of the garage and accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the cockpit, all made possible by the boat's IPS installation. An extra-wide tender garage with a fully flush floor allows a Williams 345 jet tender to be carried and launched via a new diagonal sliding hydraulic bathing platform, a first for any yacht in this sector. The additional garage space can store SeaBobs, inflatable paddleboards, diving equipment or racking.

Should an owner wish to carry the tender on the bathing platform, they can specify the vacated space as a dedicated and fully-featured Beach Club with an integrated bar and free-standing seating. In either scenario, the open garage door incorporates twin integrated rain-showers and speakers overhead, perfect for parties in or near the water. Moulded steps featuring curved Flexiteek soles sweep up either side, creating a fully symmetrical stern, enhancing her dynamic lines and inherent beauty.

The new yacht cuts an equally impressive figure on the open water with speeds of up to 38 knots courtesy of the Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 engines providing manoeuvrability, efficiency and dynamic performance.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented: "Our designers have spent considerable time honing the key attributes of this all-new 'Sport Yacht'. There has been a singular focus to their work, and it shows. More than ever before, the reimagined 'Beach Club' will deliver an entirely new experience for those wanting to be close to the water, whilst our innovative 'SkyHelm™' will deliver a driving experience like nothing else in the market. The 65 Sport Yacht embodies a new level of dynamism and excitement that is frankly unparalleled; the driving experience is one of pure euphoria."

65 Sport Yacht - Principal characteristics

  • Length overall - 20.50 m /67'2"
  • Beam - 5.10 m/16'8"
  • Draft - 1.60 m / 5'3"
  • Displacement - 37,810 kg / 83,357 Ib
  • Fuel capacity - 3,500 litres / 924 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 800 litres /211 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 7 guests and up to 1 crew
  • Engine options - Volvo Penta IPS up to 2,000 PS
  • Maximum speed - Up to 35 knots
  • Range at 10 knots - Up to 750 nautical miles
  • Drives - Pods

