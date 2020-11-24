Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht

Please select your home edition
by Sunseeker 18 May

Sunseeker International has revealed further details of its all-new luxurious 88 Yacht. Available now, this stunning new yacht perfectly showcases the company's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker.

Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category, the 88 Yacht has some of the most elegant exterior lines ever to grace a Sunseeker; this yacht takes your breath away, standing out in any marina around the world.

Powered by twin MTU l0v 2000's as standard or twin MTU 12v 2000's as an option, she accommodates eight guests and four crew in complete luxury and comfort reaching speeds of up to 28 knots.

The 88 Yacht features Sunseeker's industry-leading 'Beach Club' accessed by dual teak staircases featuring recessed LED lighting. The 'Beach Club' transforms the area into a private outdoor sanctuary complete with an innovative X-TEND™ sunbed that converts under an optional parasol. Set beneath is an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage, including dedicated lockers for two Seabobs with charging points. The extended bathing platform is perfect for carrying a Williams 435 Sportjet or Seadoo Spark 3 Up jet ski, with an optional flybridge crane for a jet ski or similar. This is the perfect yacht for relaxing, entertaining and having fun in style.

The vast flybridge on the 88 Yacht enjoys a superb layout with beautifully appointed furniture on the spacious aft deck or flybridge, and the option of an infinity spa pool for up-to five guests with sun pads on either side. A fully glazed panel gives an infinity pool feel, allowing for a perfect view out to sea. It's a brilliant space for entertaining with ample places to sit and relax thanks to shaped companion seating adjacent to the helm and extended U-shaped seating opposite a newly styled feature wet bar with ice maker, BBQ grill and multiple refrigeration options. There is also the option for fixed stools to turn this into a social bar area. Innovatively, the full-width hardtop with canopy can be specified with tilting aluminium vains to control shade even more accurately. The teak foredeck features another private, social space with a large sunbathing area and comfortable lounge seating complemented by premium teak side decks as standard.

The main deck is nothing short of spectacular. Inside, there is a large forward galley newly positioned under the lower helm windshield. Flooded with natural light, the galley position maximizes the open-plan entertaining space. It gives owners and crew an amazing amount of practical storage space, as well as a dedicated fixed breakfast bar unit with two stools, creating an additional informal dining space. The galley has Miele appliances, including a full height premium fridge freezer and dishwasher as standard and can be specified with optional wine coolers. There is also the ability to fully close off the galley, allowing crew to move around the yacht unnoticed with access from the lower helm on the starboard side that gives owners the chance to enjoy complete privacy. The yacht has a large storage space as standard set behind the helm station and an optional 43" bulkhead mounted TV or customers can opt for a day head.

Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co

The helm features independent seating and a glass bridge with flush, ergonomic screens which are simple to use. With double the power of previous systems, owners will enjoy a cleaner console look with a simplified and intuitive user interface that see controls moved to navigation screens.

Amidships sits a grand fixed table for eight guests with low profile stowage alongside the sofa in a light and airy space with 2.75m headroom, and a mid-height storage area that doubles up as a bar and display unit. Floor to ceiling glazing floods the yacht with natural daylight, complemented by optional sliding doors to starboard.

The saloon offers a variety of seating configurations and an opulent feel throughout thanks to beautiful new fabrics and leathers. Central is a coffee table with push touch panels giving access to storage within, and owners can enjoy a 55" Samsung TV as standard with even more stowage in beautiful bronze mirrored cabinets underneath. The uninterrupted view continues through the saloon lobby to the main staircase which leads to all lower accommodation.

The interior exudes luxuriance and has clever design cues throughout that make the yacht stand out, including a mixture of wood, lacquer and hardtop finishes with diagonal stainless steel detailing on cabinetry and doors. The layering of textural elements and the mix of furnishings and fabrics feels timeless with a modern twist that oozes style and elegance with a range of colours and finishes available.

Sunseeker has located the grand master stateroom central to the yacht, making the most of her substantial beam to maximise this private space. The master stateroom, with its 55" TV as standard, enjoys a spacious walk-in dressing area with a double wardrobe. The adjacent en suite benefits from exquisite surfaces throughout, double sinks, an overhead rain shower and ample stowage.

Famous Five - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co

The yacht also features a luxurious VIP forward cabin with a wardrobe and large en suite, complete with double vanity on a par with the master stateroom, as well as two further double cabins with dedicated en suites. There is an option for two single fixed beds, twin sliding single beds or a fixed full double in each guest room. Each cabin enjoys full height wardrobes and extended glazing with new window profiles, with all guests sleeping in the same luxury afforded to the master cabin thanks to the detailed finishes and an indulgent feel throughout.

For the charter market, an optional fifth cabin is even possible in place of the standard master stateroom which replaces the VIP cabin. The crew cabin, with capacity for four or five, benefits from a kitchenette, crew mess, en suite and the provision of two appliances.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The team and I are incredibly excited about this new model. We've incorporated innovative design, technology and engineering firsts across the 88 Yacht and the interior finish and fabrics are nothing short of remarkable. This yacht really does have a luxury superyacht feel with the practicalities of a smaller model, and we've really worked hard to make her the very best yacht in her class."

88 Yacht principal characteristics

  • Length overall - 26.38 m / 86'7"
  • Beam - 6.47 m / 27'3"
  • Total Draft - 7.5 m / 6'5"
  • Displacement - 75,400 kg / 766,229 lb
  • Fuel capacity - 77,000 litres / 2,907 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 7,400 litres / 370 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 8 guests & up to 4 crew
  • Engine options - MTU up to 3,900 PS
  • Performance - Up to 28 knots
  • Range at 72 knots - Up to 7,300 nautical miles
  • Drives - Shafts

