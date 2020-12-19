Horizon Yachts launch new FD87 Skyline

by Horizon Yachts 18 May 01:42 PDT

Advanced composites yacht builder Horizon Yachts has launched yet another build from its highly acclaimed Fast Displacement (FD) Series of high-volume motor yachts. Built on spec and designed for the Australian market, the FD87 Hull 18 features a five-stateroom layout with a beach garage and touch-and-go helipad among its many amenities. A limited-edition design from the Cor D. Rover Signature Series, the yacht not only features the Rover-designed FD Series exterior styling, but also a custom-designed interior penned at the hands of the Dutch designer.

This new FD87 Skyline features a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master with a full-beam his-and-her ensuite, crew quarters for three and a beach garage and Hi/Lo swim platform. A predominance of satin walnut maintains a classy, modern feel throughout, while a walnut sole perfectly complements the satin white oak accents and Carrara marble surfaces in the main salon. Here, a handmade designer chandelier serves as a focal point for the space and augments the yacht's 23' 3" beam. A day head is positioned aft to accommodate the main deck's interior and exterior areas and a custom, convertible dining table with a stone top seats ten for formal dining.

Four en suite guest staterooms are situated on the lower deck, and include mirrored queen-size VIPs amidships, a convertible twin to port and a fourth queen-size VIP in the bow. Furthest aft, the spacious beach garage offers a huge storage cupboard and a massive fridge-freezer storage for long haul cruising.

This build features a semi-enclosed skylounge with a newly designed micro bridge, so as to accommodate a larger exterior boat deck with an indoor/outdoor entertaining area and tender storage aft. The lightweight hardtop doubles as a touch-and-go helipad and includes a hydraulic telescopic radar arch. The al fresco space is protected by sliding glass enclosures to either side and is fitted with a U-shaped dinette, a large bar area with stools and a BBQ grill. On the foredeck, a large U-shaped settee faces a heated jacuzzi and the large sunpads. This area can also be shaded with awnings and offers refrigeration for added convenience.

The latest FD87 Skyline is powered by twin CAT C32A diesels of 1,600hp each and fitted with ZeroSpeed stabilization. She will make her Australian debut in late May 2021. For more information of this fabulous FD87, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .

The FD87 Hull 18 Basic Specs:

L.O.A.: 90' (27.45M)

L.W.L.: 80' 10" (24.65M)

Beam: 23' 3" (7.11M)

Displacement (half load): 243,170 lbs (110.3 tons)

Fuel Capacity: 3,480 US gal (13,173 ltrs)

Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gal (1,500 ltrs)

Engines: Twin CAT C32A 1,600hp T3R

Generators: Twin ONAN 29kW (60Hz)