New Incat Crowther 24 Motor Yacht Design Project Elysium

24m Project Elysium © Incat Crowther 24m Project Elysium © Incat Crowther

by Stewart Marler 19 May 01:24 PDT

Incat Crowther is pleased to announce a new design for a 24m Motor Yacht. Titled Project Elysium, the design has been contracted for construction, with delivery scheduled for 2023.

Incat Crowther, in collaboration with the client, has implemented many innovative design solutions to meet a multi-faceted project brief. Benefits of the custom design allow maximum use of spaces for the required purposes and greater efficiency at customer-specified transit speeds. Incat Crowther supported the client through preliminary design and yard selection phases and will perform production naval architecture, exterior and interior design.

The Incat Crowther 24 offers a full-beam saloon with 360 degrees panoramic view and generous outdoor living spaces. Accommodation includes one master cabin on the main deck, four cabins in the hulls and a captain's cabin on the wheelhouse deck.

Key features of this vessel include a multifunctional lifting swimming platform that allows easy access to the water and serves as an excellent fishing platform. There is an unmatched main deck open living area and a capable upper deck with room for two sizable tenders.

The galley and dining area opens into the back deck for a more convivial setting, offering seating for up to eight people outside and six inside. The back deck also features a generous BBQ with a serving area, multiple fridges and a sink to complete a great entertaining area.

On the upper deck, a spacious wheelhouse offers a lounge that can accommodate up to five people and three helm chairs. Aft of this is the captain's quarters plus a day head. Access to the foredeck is provided via a Portuguese bridge layout. Designed for a tropical climate, Elysium has a dedicated multi-zone air conditioning system throughout the vessel.

The proven hull design allows Elysium to operate at an efficient cruising speed of 21 knots while assuring low fuel consumption and great comfort on board. The 2x1150hp Scania DI-16 main engines deliver a top speed of 29 knots. Designed with a practical and functional approach, the vessel offers great manoeuvrability thanks to its layout and the adoption of TwinDisc Express Positioning that administers the gearboxes and main engines with bow thrusters for station-keeping, ease of docking and slow speed manoeuvres. The aluminium hulls will be coupled with a composite superstructure.

Underway, the vessel pitching motions are reduced by twin Humphree active interceptors on the stern whilst at rest a twin anchoring system combines with the widely spaced twin hulls to provide a stable platform that does not require gyro or roll stabilizers.

By offering a bespoke design and guiding hand through the process, Incat Crowther has been able to provide the client with a best-value solution that fills the void between inflexible production vessels and high-end bespoke yacht builders.