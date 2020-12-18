Multi-model global launches to headline Maritimo's SCIBS on water display

by Maritimo 19 May 03:10 PDT

This week's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will see leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo formally globally launch two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht, at the brand's on water display which will be one of the largest and most diverse at the event.

The two new vessels will be the stars of the Maritimo display which will be showcased alongside other models from Maritimo's M-Series Flybridge Motor Yacht and X-Series Sport Yacht lineups.

Maritimo's display will also include exciting showcases of its diverse skills and craftsmanship with a 43 foot racing catamaran from the current UIM World Champion Maritimo Racing team, as well as the 115 year old 32 foot Ketch, Katwinchar, fully restored by Bill Barry-Cotter and Maritimo's Special Projects Division.

Showcasing at a boat show for the very first time will be the spectacular new M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht, which has been the company's most successful model on debut of all time with strong sales already recorded internationally.

First revealed to a virtual audience of Maritimo VIP's and international media in mid- 2020, the new M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht has since garnered widespread interest already and further sales are expected now that prospective buyers can actually view the vessel and appreciate its unique attributes.

With only walkthroughs of a staged prototype crafted within Maritimo's design and new product development division at their state-of-the-art Gold Coast based manufacturing facility previewed until now, the global launch at Sanctuary Cove will offer guests the first opportunity to step aboard the long awaited sensational new flybridge motor yacht and already a substantial number of viewings have been booked.

The new M55 is the latest addition to the iconic flybridge motor yacht series, a series renowned for long range cruising efficiency, build integrity and ocean tested performance, all of which Maritimo's esteemed legacy has been built upon.

"The team at Maritimo have truly redefined the class we created". said Maritimo Director of Design, Tom Barry-Cotter.

"The new M55 long range cruising flybridge motor yacht fuses the latest advancements in motor yacht technology and design with all of the legacy features of the iconic M-Series models past.

"The new design has not only integrated all of the iconic M-Series features into the vessel, it has advanced them into an entirely new standard.

"We have crafted the ultimate flybridge motor yacht that capably delivers to a practical boating lifestyle, with every attention to every detail of its form considered and the response to the vessel speaks volumes for its uniqueness.

"Every aspect of the design has been obsessively reflected upon and refined during the design and new product development process, to achieve the functional solutions, comfort, and living spaces we set out to achieve.

"With a global launch as anticipated as this, the wait has felt long, however when you step aboard, you will see it has been well worthwhile".

While the M55 has been the headline act at Maritimo in recent months it is not the only attraction at this year's show.

Also set for its global launch at Sanctuary Cove is the latest addition to the internationally acclaimed S-Series sedan motor yacht range, with the first international showcasing of the stunning new S55 Sedan Motor Yacht.

The new S55 is the latest addition to the esteemed sedan motor yacht series, a series renowned for long range adventuring, offshore cruising, build integrity' ocean tested stability and performance - features which form the foundation of Maritimo's motor yacht building ethos.

"The new S55 offshore adventuring sedan motor yacht marks the first of an evolutionary design shift to the exterior form and styling within the S-Series sedan motor yacht range," said Barry-Cotter.

"The key practical design features of S-Series models past remain, with an array of exterior form advancements and additional features included".

Maritimo being renowned for breaking the status quo, and the S55 is no exception, have expanded cockpit hardtop coverage, amplifying the amount of area above, on the often-inaccessible sedan hardtop.

"Maritimo's design division has maximised the practical deck spaces onboard the S55 by enabling the often-un-used sedan hardtop to be accessed from the upper cockpit deck via overhead hatch and ladder, in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space," said Barry-Cotter.

The hardtop has been designed and engineered to be capable of carrying the weight of 350kg davit and tender freeing up the adventure deck and aft garage spaces for more entertaining or storage capability.

"The S55 raises the bar in the sedan yacht category with an extraordinary amount of time and effort going into its R and D and an uncompromising commitment to improved performance, seaworthiness and luxurious livability for the owner and his family and friends," said Barry-Cotter. "The response to this new model has been very exciting and we believe its momentum will grow post launch."

At the start of 2021 Maritimo announced a jammed packed schedule of exciting new releases in this calendar year and on top of the M and S55's a totally new Offshore Series has been born.

Sanctuary Cove will also see Maritimo reveal further details of the first of its new Offshore Series, the magnificent M600 Offshore motor yacht. The M600 has generated global interest since its first reveal in March this year.

"This new series is also set to attract global attention providing a series of true blue water, long range Off Shore cruising motor yachts," said Barry-Cotter.

"The M600 is the first of these and provides the complete package which will have broad appeal as a state-of-the-art fishing platform, with its specialty open water fishing attributes, or a long range, high volume, luxury motor yachts capable of inter-continental passage making.

"The M600 is centered upon a hull design that is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's long standing experience in long range cruising design and world leading shaft drive performance and efficiency."

The remarkable new offshore cockpit with an enclosed transom makes the M600 Offshore ideal for those with varying fish interests or any that embrace the encapsulated deck space with solid separation from the sea.

With the three totally new models Barry-Cotter said no other production motor yacht manufacturer in the world had the depth and diversity of Maritimo.

"We are extremely excited to be globally launching two groundbreaking new vessels, combined with our other M-Series and X-Series models"

"Combined with our Katwinchar restoration project, and Maritimo Racing's exhibit, we will have something for every boating enthusiast".