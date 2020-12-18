Please select your home edition
Maritimo enjoys strong sales at SCIBS

by Maritimo 23 May 00:20 PDT
Maritimo S55 © Maritimo

With VIP guests from throughout Australia and New Zealand at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this weekend to witness the global launch of the sensational new M55 and S55 Maritimo luxury motor yachts the Coomera based manufacturer reports strong sales and interest.

Forward orders are now out to mid-2023.

Maritimo's lead designer and brand director, Tom Barry-Cotter, said the show has been a great success with multiple sales across a range of models.

Left to Right - Peter Ferrari - 17 years with Maritimo, Zoe Dy Pryck - 5 years, Jesse Blackley - 5 years - photo © Maritimo
Left to Right - Peter Ferrari - 17 years with Maritimo, Zoe Dy Pryck - 5 years, Jesse Blackley - 5 years - photo © Maritimo

"The M55 has been our most successful model on debut ever and the S55 is fast following in its footsteps," he said.

Left to Right - Karen Fox - 16 years with Maritimo, Nathan Creenaune - 5.5 years, Mitch Bolton - 6 years - photo © Maritimo
Left to Right - Karen Fox - 16 years with Maritimo, Nathan Creenaune - 5.5 years, Mitch Bolton - 6 years - photo © Maritimo

"If the response to our new models and others in the range this weekend is any indication, we are going to have a very strong year and the future is looking extremely positive," he said.

"After the cancellation of SCIBS last year because of Covid everyone was excited to be back this weekend and the feeling was very positive."

Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo

He said Maritimo has several new model announcements yet to come in 2021.

Maritimo S55 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo S55 - photo © Maritimo

