Record success for Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co at 2021 Sanctuary Cove Int'l Boat Show

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co. signed more than $29M in new boat contracts at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co. signed more than $29M in new boat contracts at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 27 May 22:28 PDT

The 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) was an outstanding success for Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co with a record 13 contracts signed for new sail and power catamarans across their range.

Strong crowds and beautiful weather made for a fantastic four days of celebrating all things marine, and the teams were run off their feet with almost 150 appointments made to inspect the boats on display. At the close of the show, over $29 million in contracts had been signed for models by Fountaine Pajot, ILIAD Catamarans and Dufour Yachts.

Multihull Solutions signed orders for four Fountaine Pajot sailing catamarans across their 42-59ft range, including an Astrea 42, two Saona 47s and a Samana 59. An MY5 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts was also ordered.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to make a huge impression with six models signed at the show, including three ILIAD 50s, one of the new ILIAD 50 S models, an ILIAD 60, and an ILIAD 70. Additional orders are expected to be signed shortly as the team continues to follow up on the immense interest from the event.

The Yacht Sales Co also enjoyed a successful show signing two contracts for the remarkable new Dufour 470 yachts after the model had its Asia Pacific premiere at the event, with an additional two orders expected to be placed in the coming weeks.

Mark Elkington, CEO of Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co, said the show results were an outstanding achievement for the companies, which have been extremely busy over the past year.

"Demand has never been stronger for both sail and power boats, and we are delighted to see our brands continue to be the leading choice for buyers throughout the Asia Pacific region," Mark said.

"Our teams are simply the best in the industry, and our renowned culture of integrity, friendliness and professionalism is certainly a key factor in our continued success," he said.

Further information can be found by contacting Multihull Solutions or The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, or by visiting the websites at www.multihullsolutions.com.au or yachtsalesco.com.