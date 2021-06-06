Please select your home edition
Azimut Yachts at the 2021 Venice Boat Show

by Azimut Yachts 28 May 03:31 PDT 29 May - 6 June 2021

Azimut Yachts is taking six models with timeless lines to the Venice Boat Show from May 29 to June 6.

The Italian shipyard will be welcoming customers and friends to its stand at the Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante, in the city's prestigious Arsenale area, where for the very first time the Timeless version of the Magellano 25 Metri will be on show. It will be joined by other models that stand out in Azimut Yachts' recent history: S6 and S8 in the sporty S Collection, the Flybridge Collection flagship Fly 78, and Atlantis 45 and 51 from the Atlantis Collection of sport cruisers.

Now in its second year, the Venice Boat Show held in the city's prestigious Arsenale area will have Azimut Yachts among its top exhibitors from May 29 to June 6. The shipyard based in Avigliana will take part in the event with six models from the brand's most appealing collections.

Azimut S6 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut S6 - photo © Azimut Yachts

"The Venice boat show is above all an opportunity for us to reunite with customers along the Adriatic Sea for the first time since the main trade fairs were stopped," said Marco Valle, CEO of the Azimut Benetti Group. "At this pivotal moment, in which our country is slowly starting up again, we hope that the nautical industry can be a driving force for the economy and a flagbearer for the excellence of Made in Italy".

One of the most eagerly awaited yachts at the event is the Magellano 25 Metri, shown here for the first time in Europe in the Timeless version, which combines exterior styling by Ken Freivokh with custom interiors designed by the Azimut style office based on the concept and architectural project developed by Vincenzo De Cotiis.

Magellano 25 Metri is a yacht with unprecedented characteristics, where materials and technology come together to create a unique and unrepeatable object. The central element around which the entire project is developed is the entirely glass-clad superstructure, designed to convey the sensation of a penthouse on the water. The raised wheelhouse has direct access to the helm station on the fly bridge, making the boat particularly suitable for long cruises and permitting a layout that guarantees total privacy for the owner, guests and crew.

Magellano 25 Metri Timeless - photo © Azimut Yachts
Magellano 25 Metri Timeless - photo © Azimut Yachts

Alongside the Magellano 25 Metri Timeless, another star of the Show will be Azimut 78 Fly, the Flybridge collection flagship and an extremely innovative boat with exterior design by Alberto Mancini and spacious interiors by Achille Salvagni, giving this 24-metre yacht a perfect balance between dynamic lines and increasingly generous spaces.

The sporty S collection will be represented by the S6 and S8 models. The S6 has sleek aerodynamic lines designed by Stefano Righini and interiors by Francesco Guida. Guida also designed the interiors of Azimut S8, which has aggressive high-performance exteriors by Alberto Mancini.

Magellano 25 Metri Timeless - Salon - photo © Azimut Yachts
Magellano 25 Metri Timeless - Salon - photo © Azimut Yachts

The Atlantis 45 and 51 sport cruisers will be the two representatives from the Altantis Collection. The 45 boasts exteriors by Neo Design and interiors by Azimut Yachts, while both the exterior and interior design of the 51 is by Neo Design.

Azimut Yachts will offer onboard visits only by appointment to ensure compliance with the regulations in force.

Azimut Yachts will be at the Venice Boat Show from May 29 to June 6
Stand: Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante Tesa 113

Azimut Atlantis 51 Master Cabin - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Atlantis 51 Master Cabin - photo © Azimut Yachts

