New MCY 76 arrives Hong Kong for quick delivery

MCY 76 © Asia Yachting MCY 76 © Asia Yachting

by Asia Yachting 28 May 20:07 PDT

Shortly after a remarkable start of 2021 with the sale of the MCY 70 Skylounge, Asia Yachting is bringing a new MCY 76 to Hong Kong in response to a growing interest in the Asian market.

The MCY 76 is one of the three new yachts that marked the new generation of evolution for the timeless elegance that has distinguished the Italian yacht maker for over a decade. As the first MCY 76 available in Hong Kong and Asia, register your interest for a private visit on board the MCY 76 here: bit.ly/3hZjJja.

Increased personal connection with sea

At 23.06 metre, the new MCY76 offers increased unique customisation opportunities in its size category, a trait shared with the MCY 70 and MCY 66, alongside the even greater exposure to natural light afforded by the wider windows for an even increased personal relationship with the sea.

The exterior lines of the new MCY 76 are sleeker than ever, inspired by the larger units of the MCY Collection. The MCY 76 features larger than ever life interior spaces, enhanced exposure to natural light, and unprecedented custom layout configurations. The enlarged surface of MCY 76's Fly bridge offers a spacious lounge area with a large open air galley and multiple comfortable seating arrangements. Thanks to the lateral supports of the T-Top in carbon fibre, this zone is distinguished by a 360 degrees view of the sea.

Multiple spacious living spaces

The versatile areas of the Bow lounge area and the Aft cockpit are safely reachable through wide and well-protected sideways. The presence of multiple living spaces on the main deck enables individuals to relax on the comfortable sofas and armchairs, or dine on the spacious Carrara marble table. A fully equipped galley naturally integrated in the saloon layout has been designed to fulfil the owner's desires.

The interiors are highlighted by three-dimensional decor elements combined with elegant and sophisticated pairing of fabrics and wood panels. Pierre Frey, Hermès and Rubelli textures are only a few of the wide range of high-quality materials chosen by the customer to furnish the MCY 76. White and grey pickled oak woods combined with lacquered and reflective details enrich the elegant interior design from the main deck all the way through the lobby and the interior of each of the four cabins.