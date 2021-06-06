Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - LEADERBOARD

Lomac's new Big Game 760, 600 and 540 "fishing machines" make world debut at the Venice Boat Show

by Lomac 30 May 00:58 PDT 29 May - 6 June 2021

The Milan-based shipyard chooses the Venice Boat Show for the exclusive market launch of its brand new BIG GAME line of RIB fishing boats. Designed by Lomac in partnership with professional fisherman Diego Bedetti, the boats in the new line meet the real needs of fishing enthusiasts but are also ideal for day trips with family and friends.

Lomac relaunches its fishing range in style! BIG GAME 760, 600 and 540 are the first inflatable boats on the market designed to cater for all three main fishing techniques: trolling, drifting and spinning. But that's not all, when not used for fishing, the boat's new interior layout is designed so that it can be quickly transformed into a recreational craft to enjoy on day trips in the summer months.

Big Game 540 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 540 - photo © Lomac

To develop the project, the Milan-based shipyard headed by Paolo and Fabrizio Lo Manto brought in experienced fisherman Diego Bedetti, a well-known professional with expertise across the board in sea fishing techniques, who has created a boat designed to meet the real needs of its users.

BIG GAME 760 has an overall length of 7.68 meters, a beam of 3.04 metres and an empty weight of 1,800 kilogrammes. The hull is divided into areas, each designed to cater for a particular fishing technique. The modular design makes it possible to arrange fishing gear as required: the bow area is designed primarily for spinning enthusiasts, the central area for trolling, and the entire stern area for those who prefer drifting or bottom fishing.

Each area is fitted with specially designed rod holders and multiple steel handrails, essential when learning, as well as tanks and lockers.

Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello

The floorboard of the BIG GAME 760 is moulded as a single piece, making it lighter than on previous models but without affecting its strength. Underneath it is the fuel tank, with a capacity of 340 litres because fishermen often have to travel long distances to reach the right spot, and the 30-litre freshwater tank, which feeds the sink and pull-out shower.

The seat in front of the console in the bow area has a comfortable cushion and the fuel tank filling area next to it.

The boat and onboard utilities are controlled from the console, which is equipped with two Garmin GPSMAP 8416xsv units with premium widescreen multitouch displays. This powerful and fully integrated system has a 16-inch ultra-clear full HD touchscreen, with an integrated dual-channel 1 kW CHIRP echosounder featuring the most advanced echosounding functionality available on the market, including ClearVü and SideVü.

Big Game 600 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 600 - photo © Andrea Muscatello

The GPSMAP 8416 has a high-performance processor for fast map display and to personalise the screens, data and indicators. Every component is designed to give users rapid access to all the information they need in any situation.

Garmin's EmpirBus technology has been used to develop a totally customised boat automation interface for monitoring the main utilities, including livewell tank temperature, bow and stern feeder voltage, navigation lights, cockpit and bow lighting, bilge pump operation, battery voltage alarms, water and fuel tank levels, and engine compartment ventilation.

BIG GAME 760 also has a black-painted steel TTop with rod holders and supports for the radar system and VHF and GPS antennas. On board, another must is an advanced audio system, either for listening to music when on outings with family and friends, or for fishing using low frequency vibrations. The Fusion sound system consists of a stereo, two loudspeakers in the bow plus two in the stern, a woofer forward, two tweeters on the console and an amplifier inside it.

The console is protected by a plexiglass screen that can be fully lowered or raised to provide eye protection and maximum visibility during navigation.

The bow seat is fitted with a comfortable cushion and can act both as a work surface and a functional seat, not least by providing three rod holders that leave the entire perimeter of the boat free of obstacles.

Inside the central seat is a practical livewell tank containing up to 60 litres of water. Essential for trolling enthusiasts, it is also fitted with a LED light for night fishing.

Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac

The livewell tank can be filled with sea water either manually or using the boat automation system installed on BIG GAME 760. The livewell tank can be set to a temperature similar to that of the sea, so that if the temperature in the tank rises, the system automatically pumps in seawater to cool and oxygenate the water.

The bottom section of the seat on the forward side is fitted with a convenient locker, which can also contain a chemical WC if needed.

Moving aft, the fibreglass moulding rises vertically to create the base on which the seat for up to three passengers is fixed (with six rod holders mounted on the back rest). The seat has a comfortable cushion and can be lowered out of the way to maximize the space available.

On either side of the engine are two generous platforms that provide easy access to the propulsion system and a practical way to enter the water, with a convenient ladder stored under the platform, completely out of sight.

Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac

The boat is powered by a 4.6-litre Mercury PRO XS 300 V8 four-stroke engine with eight cylinders and a weight of only 229 kg. This version of the Mercury V8 uses Transient Spark Technology to deliver even faster acceleration and has an aggressive graphic design that reflects the engine's performance.

The transom is wide enough to mount a twin-engine propulsion system or alternatively, as in the case of this model, an additional auxiliary engine that can be operated directly from the helm station through a coupling rod. The boat is also fitted with the intuitive Active Trim system patented by Mercury, which uses GPS to monitor the trim of the boat and automatically make adjustments based on speed and engine rpm. Vessel View Mobile is included as standard with the engine and consists of a "plug and play" module and an app downloaded to a mobile device. The module connects to a mobile device over Bluetooth to display engine parameters and other information.

The BIG GAME 760 is a real gem of boat for fishing, as well as being safe and comfortable for recreational use. Together with its smaller brothers, the 540 and the 600 (both fitted with 40 HP engines), it forms part of a versatile range with a layout that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of every buyer.

Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 540 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Andrea Muscatello
Big Game 760 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 760 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac
Big Game 600 - photo © Lomac

Related Articles

Introducing the Nauta 54m Wide
An original concept conceived for modern family lifestyles afloat The Nauta 54m Wide is a new concept with pure lines and original layout solutions conceived for modern family lifestyles afloat. Posted on 29 May Slowboat Flotilla - False Bay to Kanish Bay
One of the fastest flowing tidal rapids in the world Today was all about timing our arrival at Seymour Narrows. Seymour Narrows is one of the fastest flowing tidal rapids in the world, with current that can exceed 16 knots, so we definitely don't want to cruise through at the wrong time. Posted on 29 May With Raritan, servicing a Macerator Pump is easy
Raritan Macerator Pump with Waste Valve makes the job a whole lot easier Servicing a macerator pump will make the most seasoned boat owner turn green. Raritan Engineering's revolutionary 53101 Macerator Pump with Waste Valve makes the job a whole lot easier and far less messy. Posted on 28 May Blue Guard Innovations introduces Smart Skipper™
The biggest leap forward in boat monitoring and control Blue Guard Innovations announces the introduction of its boat monitoring and control system, Smart Skipper™. Smart Skipper enables owners, operators and captains to monitor the security and safety of their unattended vessels. Posted on 28 May Slowboat to Alaska - We're finally underway again
We've been unusually quiet for the last year We've been unusually quiet for the last year. Cancelling trips, refunding money, doing circles around the San Juan Islands while waiting for the COVID crisis to blow over had us a bit down. Posted on 28 May Sanlorenzo delivers the third unit of the Alloy
Alloy 137 marks an important new collaboration between Sanlorenzo and the world of design The superyacht Alloy is an example of the Shipyard's unique ability to give a new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, breaking down a pre-established aesthetic and living order to give life to projects built around the customer's needs. Posted on 28 May Azimut Yachts unveils Azimut Grande Trideck
The company signature ability to innovate in terms of design, style and construction Azimut Yachts unveiled its new Azimut Grande Trideck flagship, the brand's first yacht with three decks and an expression of the DNA that continues to give the company its signature ability to innovate in terms of design, style and construction. Posted on 28 May Azimut Yachts at the 2021 Venice Boat Show
Taking six models with timeless lines to its stand at the Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante The Italian shipyard will be welcoming customers and friends to its stand at the Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante, in the city's prestigious Arsenale area, where for the very first time the Timeless version of the Magellano 25 Metri will be on show. Posted on 28 May Wally shows its sporty side with 43wallytender X
New outboard version of 43wallytender with enhanced speed, premium features & style Showcasing Wally's characteristically cool and futuristic aesthetic flare, the yacht is a tribute to the brand's iconic design heritage while at the same time it provides the kind of flexibility today's yacht owners crave. Posted on 28 May Zen and wellness centre
Both the words and sensations that prevailed on Palm Beach's GT60 Unequivocally, these were both the words and sensations that prevailed as I first stepped onto, and then into, Hull #2 of the Palm Beach's GT60 series. Posted on 27 May
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERSavvy Navvy 2021 PBW FOOTER v2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy