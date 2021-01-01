Please select your home edition
All-new Ferretti Yachts 500 sets sail for Taiwan

by Ferretti Group 31 May 22:15 PDT
Following the exciting arrival of the all-new Ferretti Yachts 500 to Hong Kong, Ferretti Group is excited to announce that this debuting design already set sail for Taiwan. This innovative new yacht is the first of its kind ever made, in addition to being the first to premier in Asian waters.

Sold to a lucky buyer during the Ferretti Yachts 670 launch event through the group's Taiwan dealer, Amal Yachting, this new vessel joined her sister yacht in the Formosa nation, affording its yachting enthusiasts even more opportunities to experience the magnificent beauty of these two flagship designs in person.

With a length of 15.33m (50ft, 4in) and a beam of 4.29m (14ft, 2in), the Ferretti Yachts 500 is the product of the Product Strategy Committee, led by Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with the exteriors masterminded by renowned architect Filippo Salvetti and the IdeaeItalia design firm overseeing the exciting new interior design concept.

This cutting-edge creation's exteriors have been crafted to ensure optimal luxury living while at sea. An apt demonstration of this is the enhanced, multipurpose flybridge, which comes equipped with a new helm station, forward full-beam sun pads to soak in the sun's rays, and an aft dining area that's perfect for entertaining an intimate gathering. The boat's multifunctional appeal is also evident in the oversized cockpit below, which features a fully transformable sofa-cum-sun lounge.

Segueing seamlessly into the interiors of the Ferretti Yachts 500, and you are immediately greeted by the airy and capacious main deck. Once again, careful thought has been taking to ensure maximum functionality. This sees the lounge area's table able to convert into either a dining table or a more informal coffee table courtesy of the ingenious rotating extension mechanism and up-down systems - a deft means of ensuring the space can transform to suit any occasion.

This first Ferretti Yachts 500 has been customised to highlight a contemporary inspired design aesthetic, replete with sand-coloured oak accents and shades of white that impart an understated yet sophisticated seaside appeal. A second, more classic interior design mood is also available, dominated by dark oak paired with fabrics and leather burnished in browns and beiges that afford a truly timeless elegance.

One of these units is currently now available for sale in Hong Kong.

