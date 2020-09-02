Lantau Yacht Club fully operational with a vision to become the new superyacht hub in Hong Kong

by Lantau Yacht Club 1 Jun 05:53 PDT

Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC"), the latest marina project in Hong Kong in decades, is gaining spotlight in the yachting industry as Hong Kong's new superyacht hub.

About nine months into the soft opening of the LYC Marina, over a dozen yachts are now berthing in this world-class marina, the majority being superyachts of over 25 metres in length. Among them are premium models of luxury yacht brands, owned by LYC members, including Pershing 140, Ferretti's Custom Line Navetta 30, and Princess X95, all of which are firsts in Asia, making LYC a backdrop for superyacht showcase unprecedented in Hong Kong.

A new chapter unfolds - Clubhouse opened!

Built according to the highest standard, LYC's typhoon-sheltered Marina offers 148 berths ranging from 10m to 60m and is the first yacht club in Hong Kong capable of accommodating superyachts of up to about 100m in length.

The face-lifted LYC Clubhouse, cozy and chic, is now welcoming members and guests - Caffè Napoli serves mainly modern Western cuisine with a few Asian delights; Entertainment Room is tailored for private gatherings and the seaside lawn, spacious and picturesque, is perfect for hosting outdoor events. Different categories of memberships, including Corporate Membership, Individual Membership, as well as Visiting Membership are available to cater for both local and visiting yachts.

Welcome visiting yachts for staycation or temporary berthing

While the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the general economy across the globe, the yachting arena in Asia and Hong Kong is encountering something quite different. Yacht brands and agents have recorded hiking or even record sales in Hong Kong in 2020. Yachting activities have not waned but gained popularity instead.

"We expect as the Covid-19 pandemic comes down and border restrictions loosened, there will be more inter-continent cruising activities. LYC, as a redeveloped marina, has berths available for existing and prospective yacht owners, as well as the capacity to welcome visiting yachts from abroad. Also, yacht owners who were not able to acquire an additional yacht or upgrade his yacht before due to the lack of moorings may now reconsider the purchase.

What's more, yacht owners looking for 'yachting staycation' to try out new marinas are welcome to come to LYC on a visiting member basis," said Ms Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality.

"The mooring facilities in LYC are the best-of-its-kind and comparable to any world-class marina all over the world, and the staff here are professional and helpful. Discovery Bay is a self-contained community where I get everything I need, while there's much to explore in the western waters of Hong Kong," commented Captain Thierry of superyacht Mangusta 130, a LYC member's yacht.

Joining hands with the industry

LYC was honoured to be the event partner of the Ferretti Yachts' media event on 29 April 2021, where about 10 media representatives were invited for a tour at LYC. The media representatives, together with the Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong, Mr Clemente Contestabile, and the President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Macao, Mr Ivano Poma, hopped onto LYC member's yacht, the first Custom Line Navetta 30 in Asia, and all were amazed by the ground-breaking space utilisation and design concept.

With LYC being fully operational, LYC is looking forward to more collaboration with yacht brands, agents and other industry stakeholders to organise yachting events in the talk of-the-town venue, to promote the yachting lifestyle and Hong Kong as a preferred yachting destination.