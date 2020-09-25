Riva 76' Perseo Super launched in La Spezia

by Riva 1 Jun 07:34 PDT

The best loved sport-fly is now even more desirable. There are many reasons to fall in love with the new Riva 76' Perseo, heir to and evolution of the multiple award-winning 76' Perseo, which exceeds every expectation in terms of design, aesthetics, functionality, on-board liveability and performance.

The yacht was launched on Thursday May 27 in La Spezia, where the shipyard that produces the brand's models from 76 to 130 feet is based.

"Only Riva can propel a legend into the future, because only Riva perfectly understands the codes of the brand's tradition and its aesthetic and technological know-how," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "The result is Riva 76' Perseo Super, whose prodigious beauty radiates elegance and sportiness. Super by name and also in reality."

With an overall length of 23.25 metres (76 ft) and a maximum beam of 5.75 metres (18 ft), the new Riva sport-fly is the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, designer Mauro Micheli, the founder of Officina Italiana Design with Sergio Beretta, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Over 40 square metres of glazed surfaces on the hull and in the superstructure characterise the yacht's sleek profile and enhance the sporty look of the exterior styling. The mahogany and polished stainless steel detailing, which has both technical and design functions, pays stylistic tribute to the authentic Riva tradition.

In the cockpit, designed for maximum conviviality, the dining area can easily become a spacious sun pad when needed, by lowering the table for eight and covering it with cushions.

Perfectly integrated into the yacht's aerodynamic lines, the sun deck offers a place both to relax in total privacy and to pilot the boat from a privileged position, with a generous central sun pad of about four square metres, while forward, the central section of the second helm station is flanked by sofas on both the port and starboard sides.

The refined combination of sand-coloured oak and light or dark lacquer is a distinctive feature of the entire main deck, as well as of the yacht's interiors as a whole. The owner can also opt for rosewood as an alternative.

In the standard layout, Riva 76' Perseo Super accommodates guests on the lower deck in three cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms, but the owner can also request a fourth cabin, configured as always to ensure optimum comfort and liveability. Completing the lower deck are a small lounge and a separate galley.

The entire area is designed to ensure the best possible acoustic insulation, with supplementary soundproofing in all the forward and aft walls of the owner's suite.

Already sold, Riva 76' Perseo Super is ready to reach her owner for a wonderful summer and then, in September, will visit the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 for her official debut.