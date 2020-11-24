Sub-500GT Incat Crowther 48 ShadowCat

ShadowCat ToyBox © Incat Crowther ShadowCat ToyBox © Incat Crowther

by Incat Crowther 1 Jun 23:23 PDT

Following the recent successful delivery of the 68m Wayfinder, Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd. are pleased to announce the release of a new 48m sub-500GT catamaran shadow yacht concept, named ToyBox.

A first of its kind, this innovative shadow yacht can be built at ARMON Shipyards, in Spain, in only 18 months within a very attractive price range.

The new concept was designed by Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd. to incorporate many of the award-winning features of the larger ShadowCat designs, but on a smaller hull platform to suit the needs of owners who require support for 50-to-70m superyachts.

The 48m ToyBox has a 12-metre beam, and a draft of 2.15 meters which permits close coastline navigation. Though all features can be customized to an owner's taste, the concept includes a helipad, 14+ crew accommodation and storage over three decks. The 13m helipad is fully-certified and CAP437 compliant for helicopters including the Airbus ACH145, AW119 and Bell 429.

The large aft main deck allows for three tenders up to 10 metres in length in the base configuration. The launch and recovery system consists of overhead beam cranes. Forward of this, the main deck cabin houses facilities such as deck store, galley, mess and accommodation.

"This latest ShadowCat concept offers a tremendous amount of customization and meets the needs of buyers who require a moderately sized shadow yacht to support their existing superyachts, without sacrificing quality or performance," said Robert Smith, director of YCTS, Ltd.

"As well as being more cost-efficient to construct, sub-500GT vessels are also more economical to crew and operate. This innovative new concept delivers the total package - bespoke design, tangible efficiencies and an expeditious construction schedule - that will meet the needs of any superyacht owner without compromise." said Dan Mace, technical manager of Incat Crowther.

"We have found this platform to be the key for every yacht owner to transport everything they need less than a mile away from their main yacht, no matter when or where, through a compact and cost-effective solution," said Ricardo García, commercial director, Armon Shipyards Spain. "We think this concept will revolutionize the mega yacht industry."

The innovative catamaran hull form offers 40 percent more volume and 60 percent more deck space, allowing for crew accommodations and greater amounts of payload - such as helicopters, tenders, jet skis, submarines and the like - to be stored. Additionally, the catamaran hull design is proven to be more efficient, delivering less fuel burn and higher speeds, with a 70-percent increase in stability during offloading/loading operations.