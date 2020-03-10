Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Grand Banks 85 Update: Interior Layouts and Design Revealed

by Grand Banks Yachts 2 Jun 18:16 PDT

Following the successful initial sea trial of the first Grand Banks 85, the company has finalized the interior details of this pioneering long-distance cruiser. As one would expect from a yacht in this category, each GB85 will be built to suit the individual needs of her owner, based on the model’s ergonomic open-plan platform. Yet every GB85 will reflect the company’s relentless pursuit of perfection, a 65-year legacy of delivering world-renowned craftsmanship and a timeless interior fit-out designed to withstand a saltwater environment.

Like all new Grand Banks models, the GB85 benefits from the infinite knowledge gained from building cruising designs for nearly seven decades and delivering more than 7,000 yachts. Whether it’s a focus on maximizing storage, allowing an abundance of fresh air flow, or ensuring comfort both at sea and at anchor, there is not a detail on the GB85 that has been ignored.

A beam of 22 feet allows Grand Banks to offer a range of internal configurations and amenities for guests and crew. For long-distance cruising, special attention was given to both sociability and privacy. “First, we focused on what makes a superior long-distance cruiser while underway for long legs,” said CEO Mark Richards. “This means understanding the rhythm that occurs while on passage, and creating various spaces where you can separate from others off-watch. Some people onboard are focused on running the boat, others are relaxing, and others may be sleeping. This approach ticks a lot of boxes in how the design comes together.”

The next objective is to focus on comfort when at anchor or at the dock. Grand Banks ensures one mission is not compromised for the sake of the other. Decks are arranged for outdoor dining and entertaining. And a supremely comfortable lounge seating area in the main salon optimizes space between the main deck and aft deck, by using the full beam of the vessel in a configuration that is both open and intimate. 360° sight lines are a Grand Banks hallmark, and the expansive windows combined with and an electrically opening aft window allow guests to view their surroundings from almost any position within the GB85’s main salon or dining area. The Grand Banks team appreciates that a morning anchorage is much more memorable if you can open windows and enjoy the fresh air, sights, and scents of your destination. Although hull No. 1 features the Skylounge version, the GB85 is also available in an Open Bridge configuration which offers a lower helm area forward.

Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

The Skylounge version places the galley all the way forward just abaft the windshield, providing the cook with an incredible view over the horizon. The arrangement allows for a superior use of space and utilization while underway or entertaining at the dock. An internal dining area featuring customized, handcrafted furnishings is located between the galley and main saloon.

The additional Skylounge salon rivals the main deck salon area of many 60-footers and essentially offers a second, separate lounging area. While the adults are enjoying a lively dinner and conversation below, kids can relax in the upper lounge, complete with additional refrigeration and pantry stowage. The elevated helm area is forward and comfortably accommodates four adults seated while underway. The starboard helm position and lowering side and aft windows offer terrific sightlines. Overhead, an expansive electric opening sunroof further transforms the space with an open feel comparable to the open flybridge configuration.

Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Belowdecks is where the full benefit of the 22-foot beam is realized. “We recognize that we have potential GB85 clients who are true owner-operators,” said Richards. “Yet some might want the occasional crew so we ensured we have very comfortable crew accommodations that can also be enjoyed as another area for kids or the in-laws.” At present, the GB85 offers two distinct crew accommodation layouts that look to be the envy of the industry.

The master stateroom is positioned to maximize the full beam and the end result rivals even the finest suites in any luxury hotel. The king-size bed is positioned to allow a view to the anchorage from the pillowtop. A lounge area is the ideal perch for a morning cup of coffee and a good book as you plan out your next destination, and hull #1 even houses a custom retractable hide for her owners’ piano keyboard. The three-quarter beam master head has two vanities and a large shower that benefits from another port within the space, while being connected to the robe on the portside. As one would expect, locker and drawer stowage are abundant.

Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Aft of the midship houses the crew accommodations, accessible via both the cockpit and transom/lazarette, spanning the full beam of the yacht. Grand Banks has gone to tremendous lengths to take the GB85’s crew accommodations to a new level for a yacht of this size, and expects the spaces to be the envy of the industry. The configurations allow options for multiple berths in separate rooms, either single or double, with a full-size head and galley, or the option for a single stateroom with walk-around queen berth complete with hanging lockers, and a larger galley.

Grand Banks’ designers will work with each client to fine-tune the space to suit their individual needs. Yet, based on initial interest, many are recognizing the fundamentals are already in place and have primarily focused on customizing hard and soft goods. A generous hard- and soft-good allowance is provided, along with a professional interior design team. Whatever options are chosen, the standard handcrafted, meticulously finished joinery and woodwork is beyond compare. Grains are selected and precisely book-matched in Grand world-renowned woodworking facility, and blended with fabrics to create a timeless yet contemporary visual package.

Grand Banks 85 Main Saloon - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Main Saloon - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

“Our approach is to build beautifully finished interiors with a timeless feel that will give generations of owners pride of ownership,” says Richards. “And there are so many different trends from builders today, that to us appear to be moving boats farther away from aesthetically appealing, beautiful pieces of art. I’m not saying they’re wrong and we’re right. We are just building boats for a clientele that still appreciates classic design, with a warmth and beauty true to traditional nautical style. And performance that will blow you away!”

The GB85 concept originated from the company’s, and Mark’s passion to deliver the most fuel-efficient long-range cruiser of its size on the water. The remarkable cruising efficiency the company saw on the GB85’s initial sea trial confirms that the inconvenience and hassle of stopping for fuel constantly is a thing of the past. This is a long range cruiser with legs, able to be owner-operated with ease, and built with the state-of-the-art materials and construction methods. The GB85’s entire deck and superstructure is built using 100% carbon fibre, vacuum infused with vinylester resin, to ensure that the gold standard combination of strength, weight reduction, and durability is realised on every vessel. “To cruise at 21 knots for 900 – 1,000 nautical miles in supreme comfort, without needing to refuel, was the target for this design. We’re extremely proud of the team’s achievement here, and are excited to show the world what this incredible new yacht can do.” Summarized Richards.

Stay tuned as Grand Banks continues to reveal details throughout the fit-out of this remarkable vessel, and prepares for official sea trials in the coming months.

Grand Banks 85 Main Deck Dining - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Main Deck Dining - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks 85 galley view - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 galley view - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Skylounge - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom head - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 Owner's Stateroom head - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Related Articles

Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar 2020 Grand Banks 85 hull #1 already sold
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date Get set for the mighty Grand Banks 85, the largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date. Building on the recently released GB60, the GB85 offers the option of a flybridge or a climate controlled sky-lounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2019 Construction is underway on the new Grand Banks 54
With a warped, semidisplacement hull, the GB54 will offer cruising comfort and efficiency The GB54 will be available in a two- or three-stateroom layout finished in golden blended teak from sustainable sources. Posted on 1 Nov 2019 New Grand Banks 54 construction underway
Grand Banks showcases interior craftsmanship in an efficient cruising hull with the GB54 The new GB54, which had been called the Grand Banks 52 in previous communications, follows the successful launches of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge, and will advance the builder's strategy to create yachts with strong, lightweight hulls Posted on 16 Apr 2019 Palm Beach GT50 at Singapore Yacht Show
A sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited ("Grand Banks") unveiled today the Palm Beach GT50 - a sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht which has won major international awards - to Asian buyers at the April 11-14 Singapore Yacht Show 2019. Posted on 12 Apr 2019 Grand Banks 85 Development
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date A 22-foot beam presents wide-open areas with ample space to socialise inside and out. Be spoiled for choice with the option of a full-beam master stateroom, boasting a large double ensuite, or 4-cabin layout, spacious enough to sleep up to nine people. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Grand Banks announced construction of new GB52
GB52 continues the reinvention of the builder's cruising legacy with new flying-bridge motor yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited is proud to introduce the latest model in its reborn lineup, the Grand Banks 52. The boat comes on the heels of the successful introduction of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2018 Grand Banks 60SL ready for FLIBS 2018
Versatility of latest model offers cruisers in both cold and warm climates Right on the heels of the successful debut at 2018 Newport International Boat Show, the new GB60 Skylounge will be on display at 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Posted on 9 Oct 2018 All-new GB52 construction underway
Next long-range cruising yacht from Grand Banks will debut in 2019 The 52 incorporates the same design principles that have lead the GB60 to redefine long-range cruising. Posted on 29 Jul 2018 Fast Cruising on an Eastbay 49
Tree stumps were only feet away, black water gurgled past the hull We zipped down the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) at an average cruising speed of 20 knots, cranking back on the throttles only when speed restrictions forced us to, in places most people would dare not cruise at this speed at night. Posted on 2 Jul 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERSavvy Navvy 2021 PBW FOOTER v2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy