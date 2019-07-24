Sanctuary Cove success - Best show yet?

Sanctuary Cove Boat Show © eyachts Sanctuary Cove Boat Show © eyachts

by eyachts 3 Jun 00:52 PDT

From the time that Axopar entered the market as a niche in 2015 to now have hundreds of people flock to the stand knowing everything about Axopar already is unbelievable.

In the 2 years since our last show, it is evident that there has been a massive shift in the way the Queensland market have adopted the Axopar brand.

With the all-new Axopar 37 X Cabin and X Sun Top on display for the very first time, Eyachts' stand was truly one to remember. The striking looking design and bright hull colours were seen by all and drew in the crowds, as fans of this fast-growing brand were eager to see all 380 changes on this new model. With the gull-wing doors open, gazing on the new range felt like taking a step into the future for many. "At first glance, the differences aren't super noticeable but stepping aboard, Axopar has really listened and the upgrades are phenomenal."

The flagship models did not take away the limelight from the very impressive Axopar 28 Cabin and T-Top that still outshine the other vessels in their class. The highlight of the Axopar 28 at any show is seeing onlookers faces as they discover the secret bow compartment and separate toilet, "I really would not have expected that on a boat of this size".

The Axopar is about speed, efficiency and offshore capability but at a boat show, it is the layout that takes the prize, the easy walkaround capability and various options such as aft cabin, wet bar or open make these boats versatile for any adventure.

As always the Greenline 39 never fails to impress. For many, Greenline Yachts has been a beacon of light for those who want a powerboat without the environmental impact. However, it is not just the solar and hybrid propulsion that makes the Greenline 39 such a star. Hopping aboard this comfortable cruiser show-goers immerse themselves in the possibility of long term travel.

Inside, the Greenline 39 feels light and spacious, featuring a full-size fridge and freezer, electric microwave oven, induction cooktop, two cabins and plenty of storage. With so many other standard inclusions such as 1.2KW solar, 600AH service battery bank, 3000VA inverter, bow thruster, reverse cycle air conditioning, electric opening transom, everyone was impressed with the attractive price that seemed to have it all.

It is all these unmatched standards that truly make the Greenline 39 a "home away from home", an on-water adventure and all while being eco-friendly.

So was it the best show yet? We think so...

Thank you Queensland and everyone who travelled to see us at the show, you made the show a success!