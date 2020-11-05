Festive milestone for 2021 Port Lincoln Experience

by Riviera 7 Jun 02:39 PDT

Bookended by a day at the races and an afternoon beach party, the 10th anniversary of the R Marine SA Port Lincoln Experience saw more than 120 crew on 29 Riviera luxury motor yachts kick off their shoes and let their hair down on the first weekend of March.

"I would say Riviera owners love a good time, and that's what I took from the weekend," says Dave Nicholas, who is new to the Riviera family. "Just being in Port Lincoln was spectacular and it opened up my whole crew's eyes to how good boating in South Australia can be."

Dave took delivery of his 6000 Sport Yacht, Indian Dreaming, in November.

"We absolutely love it," he says. "We stepped up from a 46-foot boat and it was a big leap, but the 6000 SY is so easy to drive because the technology is really user-friendly. We had a crew of six and they had an amazing experience - the boat and the weekend. We all had a great time."

Dave's 6000 SY was one of six Riviera motor yachts to have travelled the 160 nautical miles from Adelaide to Port Lincoln for the highly anticipated weekend.

"The Riviera hospitality is impressive," says Dave. "The R Marine SA team went above and beyond to make sure everyone had an incredible time, from the catering to helping with technical matters on the spot in Port Lincoln and still making it to the races looking schmick!"

After thoroughly enjoying himself at the Port Lincoln Cup on the Friday, Dave says he particularly enjoyed boarding the Motor Fishing Vessel (MFV) Tacoma on Saturday for a culinary demonstration with celebrity chef Adam Swanson.

"The demonstration was really well done and for those without a lot of experience in the kitchen there were some good handy tips. Adam was engaging, it was pretty interactive, and we all had an opportunity to taste the pasta marinara."

A taste of history

Construction of the MFV Tacoma began in 1944. The keel was laid in 1945 and the 84-foot clipper was finally dropped into the water some seven years later. She's known for being influential in the early commercialisation of the South Australian tuna industry.

"It was great to jump on this historic fishing boat and have a good look, and then sit around with a beer and a glass of champagne with the aromas from the marinara being prepared," says Dave.

"The whole weekend was a lot of fun. Just being able to spend a few nights at anchor with other Riviera owners and exchange stories was great. Then the Sunday on the beach with the live band was fantastic. There was a great vibe and it was a pearler day as well."

A fully catered Sunday afternoon beach party was also a highlight for Brian and Leslee Findlay on their Riviera 575 SUV Anger Management.

"Sunday was a beautiful day on the beach," says Leslee. "The way the R Marine SA team organises everything and looks after everyone...no one can come away wanting any more. They put a lot of effort into making sure everyone is happy, safe and enjoying themselves. There's always something to do and there's always a Plan B if the weather doesn't turn out right."

The crews descended on Fisherman Point for the afternoon's revelry.

"The R Marine SA team brought out food and drinks, we mingled with different friends and carried on as you do!" says Leslee.

"It was so nice to be out and about and then at the end of the day to be able to come back to our super comfortable boat and a king-size master suite."

"To watch the sunset and sunrise from the water; being out there is so peaceful. It's always good to catch up with friends and we look forward to the event every year."